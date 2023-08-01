The Hundred Women's 2023, Match 2, Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Stream Details

The second match of the Women’s Hundred 2023 will see the Welsh Fire Women lock horns with the Manchester Originals Women. The Sophia Gardens in Cardiff will host this clash on Wednesday (August 2).

The Welsh Fire Women didn’t have the best of times in 2022 when they finished last in the points table. They managed to win only a single game in the competition and were the wooden spoon holders.

English opening batter Tammy Beaumont will lead the side in the Women’s Hundred 2023. Sophia Dunkley, Sarah Bryce, Hayley Matthews form a formidable batting lineup to go with the bowling group of Shabnim Ismail, Freya Davies and Alex Hartley.

The Manchester Originals Women also had a terrible time in the Women’s Hundred 2022. They won only two games out of six in the league stages and failed to qualify for the final.

Sophie Ecclestone has been handed the responsibility of leading the side. Kathryn Bryce, Deandra Dottin, Laura Wolvaardt, and Amanda-Jade Wellington have plenty of experience under their belt and will play a vital role for them in the competition.

Welsh Fire Women vs Manchester Originals Women Match Details:

Match: Welsh Fire Women vs Manchester Originals Women, Match 2, The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023

Date and Time: August 2 2023, Wednesday, 4 pm IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Welsh Fire Women vs Manchester Originals Women Pitch Report

The surface at Sophia Gardens looks a good surface to bat on. The batters generally have a good time batting here and the bowlers will have to be at their absolute best to avoid damage. Fans can expect a high-scoring affair at this venue.

Welsh Fire Women vs Manchester Originals Women Weather Forecast

Heavy rain is predicted in Cardiff on Wednesday, with temperatures expected to hover between 14 and 21 degrees Celsius.

Welsh Fire Women vs Manchester Originals Women Probable XIs

Welsh Fire Women

Probable XI

Sophia Dunkley, Tammy Beaumont (c), Sarah Bryce, Hayley Matthews, Georgia Elwiss, Laura Harris, Alex Griffiths, Alex Hartley, Shabnim Ismail, Claire Nicholas, Emily Windsor

Manchester Originals Women

Probable XI

Laura Wolvaardt, Emma Lamb, Deandra Dottin, Kathryn Bryce, Amara Carr, Katie George, Phoebe Graham, Ellie Threlkeld (wk), Sophie Ecclestone (c), Amanda-Jade Wellington, Mahika Gaur

Welsh Fire Women vs Manchester Originals Women Match Prediction

Both Welsh Fire Women and Manchester Originals Women struggled in the last edition of the Women’s Hundred. They will be looking to make a strong comeback in the upcoming edition of the tournament.

Manchester Originals Women look strong on paper and are expected to come out on top.

Prediction: Manchester Originals Women to win this clash of the Women’s Hundred 2023.

Welsh Fire Women vs Manchester Originals Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode

