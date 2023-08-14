The Hundred Women's 2023, Match 21, Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming

The 21st match of The Hundred Women’s 2023 Competition will see the Oval Invincibles take on the London Spirit on Tuesday, August 15. The Kennington Oval in London will host this contest.

The Invincibles have five points to their name, having won two games so far and lost as many. They faced the Birmingham Phoenix in their last game and beat them in a close-fought contest.

After being asked to bat first, the Invincibles posted 142 on the board, thanks to contributions from Lauren Winfield-Hill (41) and Marizanne Kapp (64 not out). The bowlers then stepped up and restricted the Phoenix to 132/6 to help their team win the game by 10 runs.

The London Spirit, meanwhile, are struggling in The Hundred Women's 2023. They only had two points under their belt after their first two fixtures were abandoned and went on to lose their next two games. They will be eyeing their maiden win of the tournament on Tuesday.

The Spirit lost to the Trent Rockets in their last game. Danielle Gibson and Amelia Kerr scored 36 each as they finished their innings on 124/4. The bowlers tried hard and picked up five wickets but failed to defend the total as the Rockets got across the line with 13 balls to spare.

Oval Invincibles Women vs London Spirit Women Match Details

Match: Oval Invincibles Women vs London Spirit Women, Match 21, The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023.

Date and Time: August 15th 2023, Tuesday, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Kennington Oval, London.

Oval Invincibles Women vs London Spirit Women Pitch Report

The deck at the Kennington Oval looks to be a good one for batting. The pacers may get some extra zip off the surface with the new ball, but the surface settles as the game progresses and favors the batters more.

Oval Invincibles Women vs London Spirit Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in London on Tuesday is expected to range between 13 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Oval Invincibles Women vs London Spirit Women Probable XIs

Oval Invincibles

Probable XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill (wk), Suzie Bates (c), Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Paige Scholfield, Mady Villiers, Cordelia Griffith, Kira Chathli, Ryana Macdonald Gay, Eva Gray, Sophia Smale.

London Spirit

Probable XI

Grace Harris, Danielle Gibson, Heather Knight (c), Amelia Kerr, Richa Ghosh (wk), Grace Scrivens, Sophie Munro, Sarah Glenn, Charlotte Dean, Tara Norris, Lauren Filer.

Oval Invincibles Women vs London Spirit Women Match Prediction

The Oval Invincibles got back to winning ways in The Hundred Women's 2023 in their last game and will be high on confidence. The London Spirit, meanwhile, are yet to win a single game in the competition and will have to be on their toes while facing the defending champions on Tuesday.

The Invincibles boast better balance than the Spirit and we expect them to come out on top in this match.

Prediction: Oval Invincibles Women to win this clash of The Hundred Women’s 2023.

Oval Invincibles Women vs London Spirit Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode.

