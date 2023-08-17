The Hundred Women's 2023, Match 24, London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Stream

The 24th match of the Women’s Hundred 2023 Competition will see the London Spirit Women take on the Northern Superchargers Women. The home of cricket i.e. the Lord’s in London will be hosting this encounter.

The London Spirit Women registered their first win of the competition when they beat the Oval Invincibles in their last game. They lost two fixtures on the trot but finally managed to open their account by beating the defending champions. They will be riding with confidence and will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

Danielle Gibson (22) and Lauren Filer (21*) contributed as they only managed to post 118 on the board. Amelia Kerr picked up three wickets as they completed a dominant performance with the ball to knock over the Invincibles Women on 97 to win the game by 21 runs.

The Northern Superchargers Women, on the other hand, are having a brilliant run in the competition. They have played five games so far and won four of those. They have won three games on the trot, with their recent win coming against the Manchester Originals Women.

Batting first, the Superchargers Women posted 133 on the board, with Phoebe Litchfield top-scoring with 39. Alice Davidson Richards picked up three wickets as it helped her side defend the total successfully to beat the Originals Women by four runs. They will be looking to inch closer to the finals by coming out on top against the Spirit Women on Friday.

London Spirit Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Match Details:

Match: London Spirit Women vs Northern Superchargers Women, Match 24, The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023

Date and Time: August 18 2023, Friday, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Lord’s, London

London Spirit Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Pitch Report

The surface at the Lord’s is a balanced track. The bowlers will get plenty of assistance from the surface as the pacers can make full use of the slope on offer at this venue. The batters will have to bat extremely well to get going here.

London Spirit Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Weather Forecast

There is rain predicted in London on Friday. There is a 60% chance of rain, with the temperature expected to hover between 18 to 25 degrees Celsius.

London Spirit Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Probable XIs

London Spirit Women

Probable XI

Niamh Fiona Holland, Danielle Gibson, Heather Knight (c), Grace Harris, Amelia Kerr, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sarah Glenn, Charlotte Dean, Alice Monaghan, Tara Norris, Lauren Filer

Northern Superchargers Women

Probable XI

Marie Kelly, Jemimah Rodrigues, Phoebe Litchfield, Hollie Armitage (c), Georgia Wareham, Bess Heath (wk), Alice Davidson Richards, Kate Cross, Grace Ballinger, Lucy Higham, Linsey Smith

London Spirit Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Match Prediction

The Spirit Women finally managed to grab a win in the Women’s Hundred 2023 Competition and will be high in confidence. They will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum but will face a tough challenge on Friday when they will be taking on the high-flying Superchargers Women.

Northern Superchargers Women have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Northern Superchargers Women to win this contest of the Women’s Hundred 2023.

London Spirit Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode

