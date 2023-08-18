The Hundred Women's 2023, Match 25, Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Stream

The 25th match of the Women’s Hundred 2023 Competition will see the Trent Rockets Women lock horns against the Birmingham Phoenix Women at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

The Trent Rockets Women are currently placed fourth in the points table, having won two games out of six and losing three. They faced the Manchester Originals Women in their last game and beat them comprehensively.

The bowlers did an outstanding job of restricting the Originals Women to 107/5. The top-order batters Lizelle Lee (44*), Bryony Smith (28), and Nat Sciver-Brunt (33*) helped chase down the total in just 64 balls. They will be looking to repeat their performance in their next game.

The Birmingham Phoenix Women, on the other hand, haven’t had the best of seasons so far. They have already been knocked out of the Women’s Hundred 2023 after losing five games out of six. They suffered a loss against the Southern Brave Women in their last game which was a close-fought one.

Emily Arlott picked up two wickets and helped the Phoenix Women limit the Brave Women to 132/4. Amy Jones top-scored with 34 while chasing but a lack of partnerships resulted in them falling short by three runs. They will have to bring out their A-game on Saturday to grab their first win of the season.

Trent Rockets Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Match Details:

Match: Trent Rockets Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women, Match 25, The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023

Date and Time: August 19, 2023, Saturday, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Trent Rockets Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Trent Bridge is a belter of a track. The bowlers often go on a journey of missing their mark and the batters generally have a good time batting here. Expect the teams to opt to bowl first on winning the toss.

Trent Rockets Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Weather Forecast

It will be sunny on Saturday, with the temperature expected to range between 13 and 23 degrees Celsius.

Trent Rockets Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Probable XIs

Trent Rockets Women

Probable XI

Lizelle Lee (wk), Bryony Smith, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Fran Wilson, Joanne Gardner, Naomi Dattani, Alana King, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Alexa Stonehouse, Kirstie Gordon

Birmingham Phoenix Women

Probable XI

Sophie Devine, Tess Flintoff, Amy Jones (wk), Erin Burns, Evelyn Jones (c), Abigail Freeborn, Sterre Kalis, Emily Arlott, Hannah Baker, Abtaha Maqsood/Issy Wong, Katie Levick

Trent Rockets Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Match Prediction

The Rockets Women kept themselves alive in the competition by winning their previous game. They will be high in confidence and the Phoenix Women will have to bring out their A-game on Saturday who are yet to win a single game.

Trent Rockets Women look strong on paper and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Trent Rockets Women to win this contest of the Women’s Hundred 2023.

Trent Rockets Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode

