The Hundred Women's 2023, Match 26, Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Stream

The Southern Brave Women will take on the Oval Invincibles Women in the 26th match of the Women’s Hundred 2023 Competition. The Rose Bowl in Southampton will play host to this encounter.

The Southern Brave Women are on the brink of qualifying for the finals. They have won five games out of six and have 10 points under their belt. They faced the Birmingham Phoenix Women in their last game and beat them and will look to keep performing in a similar manner in the upcoming games.

On the back of contributions from Danielle Wyatt (43) and Smriti Mandhana (39) at the top of the order, the Brave Women posted 132 on the board. The bowlers then stepped up and bowled beautifully to restrict the Phoenix Women to 129/8 to win the game by three runs.

The Oval Invincibles Women, meanwhile, have had a mixed season so far. They have won two games, lost three and one was washed out due to rain. They lost to London Spirit Women in their previous fixture and will be eager to get back on track in their next game.

After electing to bowl first, the Invincibles Women did a fantastic job of restricting the Spirit Women to 118/9. In reply, Marizanne Kapp top-scored with 30 but a lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in them getting knocked over on 97 to lose the game by 21 runs.

Southern Brave Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Match Details:

Match: Southern Brave Women vs Oval Invincibles Women, Match 26, The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023

Date and Time: August 19th 2023, Saturday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Southern Brave Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Pitch Report

The surface at The Rose Bowl provides enough assistance to the bowlers, with the pacers getting plenty of movement off the deck. The batters will have to spend some time in the middle before they can play their strokes freely.

Southern Brave Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket in Southampton, with the temperature expected to hover between 15 to 22 degrees Celsius.

Southern Brave Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Probable XIs

Southern Brave Women

Probable XI

Smriti Mandhana, Danielle Wyatt, Maia Bouchier, Georgia Adams, Freya Kemp, Chloe Tryon, Maitlan Brown, Kalea Moore, Rhianna Southby (wk), Anya Shrubsole (c), Lauren Bell

Oval Invincibles Women

Probable XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill (wk), Suzie Bates (c), Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Paige Scholfield, Cordelia Griffith, Mady Villiers, Kira Chathli, Ryana Macdonald Gay, Eva Gray, Sophia Smale

Southern Brave Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Match Prediction

The Brave Women are having a fantastic time in the competition and a win will see them book a place in the knockout stages. The Invincibles Women are coming off a loss in their last game and will have to fire in unison on Saturday.

Southern Brave Women have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Southern Brave Women to win this contest of the Women’s Hundred 2023.

Southern Brave Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode

