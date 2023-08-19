The Hundred Women's 2023, Match 27, Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Streaming Details

The Manchester Originals Women will lock horns against the Northern Superchargers Women in the 27th match of the Women’s Hundred 2023 Competition. The Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester will be hosting this clash on Sunday, August 20.

The Manchester Originals have managed to win only a single game so far and have been eliminated from the competition. They lost three fixtures in total after their first two games were washed out. They suffered a heavy loss against the Trent Rockets Women in their last game and will have to fire in unison to challenge the Superchargers Women.

Deandra Dottin top-scored with 30 for the Originals Women but a lack of partnerships resulted in them finishing their innings on 107/5. The bowlers only managed to pick up a single wicket as the Rockets Women chased down the total in just 64 balls.

The Northern Superchargers qualified for the finals of the Women’s Hundred 2023 Competition after winning their last game against the London Spirit Women. They have won five games out of six and have 10 points under their belt. They will be eyeing a top-two finish.

The bowlers did a decent job of restricting the Spirit Women to 135/7 after electing to bowl first. Jemimah Rodrigues (30) and Phoebe Litchfield (38) contributed to completing the chase with one ball to spare and four wickets in hand.

Manchester Originals Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Match Details:

Match: Manchester Originals Women vs Northern Superchargers Women, Match 27, The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023

Date and Time: August 20, 2023, Sunday, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Manchester Originals Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Emirates Old Trafford is dry in nature. The spinners will play a key role while bowling here at this venue as the ball tends to hold a bit on the surface. The batters will have to be on their toes while batting here.

Manchester Originals Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Weather Forecast

There is a 40% chance of rain predicted on Sunday in Manchester, with the temperature expected to range between 13 and 23 degrees Celsius.

Manchester Originals Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Probable XIs

Manchester Originals Women

Probable XI

Emma Lamb, Laura Wolvaardt, Ami Campbell, Deandra Dottin, Fi Morris, Sophie Ecclestone (c), Kathryn Bryce, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Eleanor Threlkeld (wk), Katie George, Mahika Gaur

Northern Superchargers Women

Probable XI

Marie Kelly, Jemimah Rodrigues, Phoebe Litchfield, Hollie Armitage (c), Georgia Wareham, Bess Heath (wk), Alice Davidson Richards, Kate Cross, Lucy Higham, Linsey Smith, Grace Ballinger

Manchester Originals Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Match Prediction

Both sides have had contrasting journeys in the competition. The Manchester Originals Women have already been knocked out of the competition whereas the Northern Superchargers Women have booked a place in the finals. The Superchargers clearly start as favorites.

Northern Superchargers Women have all the bases covered and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Northern Superchargers Women to win this contest of the Women’s Hundred 2023.

Manchester Originals Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode

