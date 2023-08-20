The Hundred Women's 2023, Match 29, Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming

The Oval Invincibles Women will take on the Trent Rockets Women in the 29th match of the Women’s Hundred 2023 Competition. The Kennington Oval in London will be hosting this clash on Monday.

The Oval Invincibles got knocked out of the competition after losing to the Southern Brave Women in their last game. The defending champions lost a closely fought contest against the Brave Women.

On the back of 55 from skipper Suzie Bates, the Invincibles Women posted 130 on the board in their last match after electing to bat first. The bowlers then tried hard and took the game to the last over but failed to hold their nerves as the Brave Women chased down the total with seven wickets in hand.

The Trent Rockets Women, on the other hand, are still alive in the Women’s Hundred 2023. They beat the Birmingham Phoenix Women in a thriller of a contest in their last outing and will be looking to win big against the Invincibles Women in their next game to keep their final hopes alive.

Bryony Smith led the charge with the bat as she scored a quickfire 64 to help the Rockets Women get to 134 at the end of their 100 balls. The bowlers then stepped up and backed up their batters to restrict the Phoenix Women to 131/4 to win the game by three runs.

Oval Invincibles Women vs Trent Rockets Women Match Details:

Match: Oval Invincibles Women vs Trent Rockets Women, Match 29, The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023

Date and Time: August 21 2023, Monday, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Oval Invincibles Women vs Trent Rockets Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Kennington Oval looks to be a good surface to bat on. The batters can hit through the line right from the start of their innings. We may see the pacers use a lot of off-pace deliveries while bowling at this venue.

Oval Invincibles Women vs Trent Rockets Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in London is expected to range between 15 and 26 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Oval Invincibles Women vs Trent Rockets Women Probable XIs

Oval Invincibles Women

Probable XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill (wk), Suzie Bates (c), Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Paige Scholfield, Cordelia Griffith, Nadine de Klerk, Mady Villiers, Ryana Macdonald Gay, Eva Gray, Sophia Smale

Trent Rockets Women

Probable XI

Lizelle Lee (wk), Bryony Smith, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Fran Wilson, Joanne Gardner, Naomi Dattani, Alana King, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Alexa Stonehouse, Kirstie Gordon

Oval Invincibles Women vs Trent Rockets Women Match Prediction

The Invincibles Women have already been knocked out of the competition and will be hoping to finish their campaign on a high. The Rockets Women, on the other hand, are coming off a win and will look to carry forward their winning momentum. Considering their recent form, the Rockets are the favorites to win this match.

Prediction: Trent Rockets Women to win this contest of the Women’s Hundred 2023.

Oval Invincibles Women vs Trent Rockets Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode

Poll : Lizelle Lee to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes