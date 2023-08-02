The Hundred Women's 2023, Match 4, Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix: Probable XIs, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Stream Details

The fourth match of the Women’s Hundred 2023 Competition will see the Northern Superchargers Women square off against Birmingham Phoenix Women. Headingley in Leeds will be hosting this clash.

The Northern Superchargers Women won three games and lost as many in the last year’s Women’s Hundred. They finished with six points but failed to qualify for the playoffs due to a poor net run rate. They will now be looking to make it to the playoffs in this year’s competition.

Hollie Armitage will be leading the Northern Superchargers Women in this year’s Hundred competition. They have a relatively young squad and will be looking to step up to go all the way. The likes of Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Wareham, Jemimah Rodrigues are the players to look forward to in the competition in the Superchargers squad.

The Birmingham Phoenix also had a similar journey in last year’s competition. They also finished with six points and missed out on the playoffs due to a poor net run rate. They have put a good squad ahead of Women’s Hundred 2023 and are a side to look forward to.

English wicket-keeper Amy Jones has been handed the responsibility of leading the Phoenix side. Sophie Devine, Erin Burns, Isabelle Wong have plenty of experience under their belt and will play a key role for Birmingham Phoenix in the ongoing Women’s Hundred competition.

Northern Superchargers Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Match Details:

Match: Northern Superchargers Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women, Match 4, The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023

Date and Time: August 3 2023, Thursday, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Northern Superchargers Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Headingley looks good for batting. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters have a good time batting at this venue. The bowlers generally go on a journey on missing their mark and will have to be on their toes while bowling here.

Northern Superchargers Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Leeds is expected to range between 13 and 21 degrees Celsius. There is a high chance of rain predicted on Thursday.

Northern Superchargers Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Probable XIs

Northern Superchargers Women

Probable XI

Phoebe Litchfield, Hollie Armitage (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Georgia Boyce, Grace Ballinger, Alice Davidson-Richards, Lucy Higham, Bess Heath, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Linsey Smith

Birmingham Phoenix Women

Probable XI

Emily Arlott, Sophie Devine, Evelyn Jones, Amy Jones (c & wk), Erin Burns, Hannah Baker, Sterre Kalis, Isabelle Wong, Davina Perrin, Abtaha Maqsood, Katie Levick

Northern Superchargers Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Match Prediction

Both these sides missed out on qualification for the playoffs in last year’s Hundred and will be looking to go all the way in the 2022 Women’s Hundred Competition. They will be looking to start on a positive note.

Birmingham Phoenix look an experience unit and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Birmingham Phoenix Women to win this clash of the Women’s Hundred 2023.

Northern Superchargers Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode

Poll : Amy Jones to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes