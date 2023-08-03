The Hundred Women's 2023, Match 5, Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The fifth game of the Women’s Hundred 2023 will see the Southern Brave Women take on the Welsh Fire Women at The Rose Bowl in Southampton.

The Southern Brave Women got off to a perfect start to the competition. They faced the Trent Rockets Women in their opening game and beat them convincingly. They will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum.

After being asked to bat first, the Southern Brave Women posted 157 at the end of their innings, thanks to a brilliant 55 from Smriti Mandhana at the top of the order. The bowlers then stepped up and restricted the Rockets Women to 130/7 to win the game by 27 runs, with Mary Taylor finishing with three scalps.

The Welsh Fire Women, on the other hand, didn’t get any chance to play as the rain played spoilsport. They were scheduled to face Manchester Originals Women in their first game but persistent rain washed out the entire game as both sides shared a point each.

Tammy Beaumont will be disappointed on not getting any chance but will be hoping that the rain stays away when they will face the Southern Brave Women in their next game. They will be raring to go on Friday.

Southern Brave Women vs Welsh Fire Women Match Details:

Match: Southern Brave Women vs Welsh Fire Women, Match 5, The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023

Date and Time: August 4th 2023, Friday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Southern Brave Women vs Welsh Fire Women Pitch Report

The Rose Bowl in Southampton offers a wonderful track to bat on. The ball arrives nicely onto the bat and the batters can play high-risk strokes right from ball one. The spinners are expected to come into play in the later stages of the game.

Southern Brave Women vs Welsh Fire Women Weather Forecast

The conditions in Southampton on Friday will be ideal for a game of cricket, with the temperature expected to range between 13 and 20 degrees Celsius.

Southern Brave Women vs Welsh Fire Women Probable XIs

Southern Brave Women

Probable XI

Danielle Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana, Maia Bouchier, Georgia Adams, Freya Kemp, Chloe Tryon, Rhianna Southby (wk), Maitlan Brown, Kalea Moore, Anya Shrubsole (c), Mary Taylor

Welsh Fire Women

Probable XI

Sophia Dunkley, Tammy Beaumont (c), Sarah Bryce, Hayley Matthews, Georgia Elwiss, Laura Harris, Alex Griffiths, Alex Hartley, Shabnim Ismail, Claire Nicholas, Emily Windsor

Southern Brave Women vs Welsh Fire Women Match Prediction

The Southern Brave defeated the Trent Rockets Women in their opening game and will be high in confidence. The Welsh Fire Women’s opening fixture was washed out due to rain and will be looking to bring out their A-game on Friday against Brave Women.

Southern Brave Women looks a well-balanced unit and expect them to make it two in two.

Prediction: Southern Brave Women to win this clash of the Women’s Hundred 2023.

Southern Brave Women vs Welsh Fire Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode

