The Hundred Women's 2023, Match 8, Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Stream

The eighth game of The Hundred Women's 2023 will see the Southern Brave Women lock horns with the Northern Superchargers Women on Sunday, August 6. The Rose Bowl in Southampton will be hosting this contest.

The Southern Brave Women won their first game of the tournament but failed to carry forward the winning momentum, losing to the Welsh Fire Women in their next game. They will be looking to get back to winning ways on Sunday.

The bowlers struggled a bit as the Welsh Fire Women posted 165 runs on the board. Smriti Mandhana (70*) and Danielle Wyatt (67) tried hard in the chase. The game went down to the last over and the Southern Brave Women fell short by only four runs to suffer their first loss of the competition.

The Northern Superchargers Women got off to a fantastic start to the Women’s Hundred 2023. They faced the Birmingham Phoenix Women in their opening game and defeated them comprehensively. They will look to repeat their performance against the Southern Brave Women in their next game.

Alice Davidson Richards bowled brilliantly and picked up three wickets to restrict the Phoenix Women to 110/8. Phoebe Litchfield then stepped up and scored an unbeaten 42 to take her side across the line in 78 balls with seven wickets in hand.

Southern Brave Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Match Details:

Match: Southern Brave Women vs Northern Superchargers Women, Match 8, The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023

Date and Time: August 6, 2023, Sunday, 3.30 pm IST

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Southern Brave Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Pitch Report

The surface at The Rose Bowl is a belter of a track. The batters enjoy batting here as the ball comes nicely onto the bat and they can hit through the line right from the start of their innings. The spinners are expected to play a vital role while bowling here.

Southern Brave Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Southampton on Sunday is expected to range between 9 and 21 degrees Celsius. It will stay pleasant throughout the day.

Southern Brave Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Probable XIs

Southern Brave Women

Probable XI

Smriti Mandhana, Danielle Wyatt, Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp, Chloe Tryon, Georgia Adams, Maitlan Brown, Rhianna Southby (wk), Kalea Moore, Anya Shrubsole (c), and Mary Taylor.

Northern Superchargers Women

Probable XI

Marie Kelly, Jemimah Rodrigues, Phoebe Litchfield, Hollie Armitage (c), Alice Davidson Richards, Bess Heath (wk), Georgia Wareham, Leah Dobson, Kate Cross, Linsey Smith, and Grace Ballinger.

Southern Brave Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Match Prediction

The Southern Brave Women suffered their first loss at home in their previous fixture and will be looking to bounce back in their next game. The Northern Superchargers are coming off a win and will be high in confidence.

Southern Brave Women look like an experienced unit and expect them to get back to winning ways.

Prediction: Southern Brave Women to win this clash of the Women’s Hundred 2023.

Southern Brave Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode

Poll : Jemimah Rodrigues to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes