The Hundred Women's Competition 2021 Match 17: London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

London Spirit Women will take on the Northern Superchargers Women in Match No. 17 of the ongoing The Hundred Women’s 2021. The game will take place at the Lord’s cricket ground in London.

The London Spirit have struggled so far in the competition, having clinched only a solitary win in their four matches so far. The hosts come into the clash on the back of a humiliating defeat against the Southern Brave, where they were bowled out for a paltry 93 in their quota of deliveries.

Spirit’s only win came in their opening game against Birmingham Phoenix and they will have their sights on arresting this slide, which has seen them lose three games in a row.

Meanwhile, the Northern Superchargers are unbeaten in the competition so far. They have three wins to their name, while a fourth game was washed out due to rain. The visitors come into the game on the back of a nervy performance over the Oval Invincibles, where they sealed a four-run win after putting up just 109 in their innings. Alice Davidson-Richards starred with both the bat and the ball, scoring 42 before picking up 2/17 in her spell.

The Superchargers will look to continue their winning run, while the Spirit will hope to return to winning ways.

Match Details

Match: London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers, The Hundred Women’s, 2021

Date: August 3, 2021 (Tuesday)

Time: 7:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Lord’s, London

Weather Report

The forecast suggests that the skies will have patchy clouds, but with significant cloud cover during the game. Temperatures are expected to hover in the 12 to 20 degrees Celsius zone during the course of the game. Rain is unlikely to play spoilsport, and we should have a full game on the cards.

Pitch Report

The track at Lord’s has been playing its tricks, which saw the Spirit manage only 93 in their first innings last time out. Traditionally Lord’s has been more run-friendly, and a return to scores in the region of 135-150 is expected. The captain winning the toss is likely to bowl first, with chasing being a preferred option under the lights.

Predicted Playing XI

London Spirit

Things aren’t going that well for the London Spirit and Heather Knight will hope that her side can pull off a quick turnaround. The onus will be on herself and Tammy Beaumont to do the bulk of the scoring, but Naomi Dattani and Deepti Sharma will also have to chip in if they want to stand any chance at winning.

Predicted XI: Naomi Dattani, Tammy Beaumont, Deandra Dottin, Heather Knight, Deepti Sharma, Chloe Tyron, Charlotte Dean, Danielle Gibson, Amara Carr, Freya Davies, Sophie Munro

Northern Superchargers

The Superchargers have no reason to change their combination after their dominant win last time out.

Predicted XI: Lauren Winfield-Hill, Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Wolvaardt, Alice Davidson-Richards, Bess Heath, Laura Kimmince, Linsey Smith, Kalea Moore, Phoebe Graham, Elizabeth Russell, Katie Levick

Match Prediction

The Northern Superchargers will fancy their chances on Tuesday and will be the favorites to win despite the London Spirit having home advantage. While the Spirit can stun the opposition on their day, the Superchargers have a far superior roster and should clinch a win.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee