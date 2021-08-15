The Hundred Women's Competition 2021 Match 30: Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

In the 30th match of the Women's Hundred, the Southern Brave will lock horns with the Oval Invincibles at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. It's the clash of table-toppers that promises to be a cracker of a contest.

The Southern Brave have been sensational in the inaugural edition. They have won six of their seven games and are sitting comfortably at the top of the table. The Brave have already qualified for the final at Lord's and will be eager to keep the winning momentum.

Southern Brave scored 166, the highest total of the women's competition so far! 👏



That was brilliant fun!#TheHundred — The Hundred (@thehundred) August 11, 2021

Anya Shrubsole has led the side brilliantly. Openers Smriti Mandhana and Danielle Wyatt have provided them with good starts, with Sophia Dunkley and Stafanie Taylor scoring runs in the middle order. The Southern Brave are a strong side and have terrific balance in their ranks.

The Oval Invincibles, on the other hand, have been on a roll in the past few games. They are placed second in the table with nine points to their name. The Invincibles have won four of their seven games with one being washed out. They have qualified for the finals and will be eager to finish the league stages on a high.

The Invincibles outplayed the London Spirit side in their previous game. The bowlers restricted the Spirit to 103 before the top-order batters joined hands to chase down the total with 13 balls to spare. Marizanne Kapp is back into the side after missing out on a few games due to an injury and this has boosted their lineup to a large extent.

Match Details

Match: Southern Brave Women vs Oval Invincibles Women, The Women’s Hundred 2021.

Date and Time: August 16 2021 Monday, 08:00 PM IST.

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

Weather Report

Southampton's cold weather will greet both sides on Monday (August 16). Temperatures will range between 12 and 21 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain and we expect a full game on Monday (August 16) between the Southern Brave and Oval Invincibles.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Southampton is a belter of a track. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters have loved batting on this wicket. In the last game at this venue, the Southern Brave side comfortably chased down 141. If it stays true to its nature, expect a high-scoring game.

Predicted Playing XIs

Southern Brave

The Southern Brave suffered a blow as Indian opener Smriti Mandhana opted to return to India. She won’t be taking any further part in the competition. They quickly need to fill in her boots as she has been outstanding for them so far. Other than this forced change, don’t expect them to tinker with the winning combination.

Predicted Playing XI: Danielle Wyatt, Charlotte Taylor, Sophia Dunkley, Stafanie Taylor, Maia Bouchier, Carla Rudd (wk), Amanda Wellington, Anya Shrubsole (c), Fi Morris, Tara Norris, Lauren Bell.

Oval Invincibles

The Oval Invincibles will be high in confidence as they were ruthless in their previous game against the London Spirit. The players have stepped up and the inclusion of Marizanne Kapp has added extra depth to their batting. Expect them to field the same XI that featured against Spirit in their previous game.

Predicted Playing XI: Georgia Adams, Dane van Niekerk (c), Fran Wilson, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Mady Villiers, Natasha Farrant, Grace Gibbs, Joanne Gardner, Sarah Bryce (wk), Shabnim Ismail.

Match Prediction

The Invincibles and the Brave are coming off wins from their previous games. They have already qualified for the playoffs with the Brave also booking their spot in the final at Lord’s. Two strong sides will face each other and the game promises to be an exciting one.

The Southern Brave haven’t lost a single game at home and we expect them to come out on top against the Oval Invincibles.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Anantaajith Ra