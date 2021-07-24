The Hundred Women's Competition 2021: Match 6, Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

The Manchester Originals Women will take on the Birmingham Phoenix Women in Match No. 6 of the ongoing The Hundred Women’s 2021. The game will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Both the Originals and Phoenix haven't started their campaigns on a great note and will look to bounce back from their disappointing results when they take to the field on Sunday.

The Originals lost their Hundred opener against the Oval Invincibles, with Dane van Niekerk and Marizanne Kapp pouring cold water on their hopes of a victory. The Phoenix also failed to defend their total of 128 after Naomi Dattani's quickfire start followed by Deepti Sharma’s sedate 28 helped the London Spirit chase the target down with four balls to spare.

The Phoenix will be hoping for a much better performance in the Hundred on Sunday when they head to Old Trafford.

Match details

Match: Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix, The Hundred Women’s 2021

Date and Time: July 25, 2021 (Sunday) 7:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Weather report

While the forecast is expected to be mostly cloudy, a rain interruption during the clash seems unlikely. Temperatures are expected to range from the 13 to 23 degrees Celsius zone during the course of the game. Rain is unlikely to play spoilsport, so fans can expect a full game on the cards.

Pitch report

The track at Old Trafford offers good support to the batsmen and runs are expected to flow. The pitch offers even bounce and the ground has fairly short boundaries, making it a hunting ground for big hitters.

In the England vs Pakistan T20I last year, the hosts chased down Pakistan’s score of 195 in the final over of the innings. Fans can expect scores in the 135-region on Sunday.

Predicted playing XIs

Manchester Originals

The Originals will not make many changes to their side despite their loss in the first game of the Hundred. The likes of Harmanpreet Kaur and Sophie Ecclestone need to bring their entire experience to the fore.

Predicted XI: Lizelle Lee, Emma Lamb, Georgie Boyce, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mignon du Preez, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Cordelia Griffith, Eleanor Threlkeld, Laura Jackson, Alex Hartley

Birmingham Phoenix

The Birmingham Phoenix also have no reason to tinker with their combination against the Manchester Originals for the next game in the Hundred. The team is full of power hitters and experienced bowlers who can make regular breakthroughs.

Predicted XI: Shafali Verma, Katie Mack, Emily Arlott, Evelyn Jones, Evelyn Jones, Amy Jones, Erin Burns, Georgia Elwiss, Gwenan Davies, Isabelle Wong, Kirstie Gordon, Abtaha Maqsood

Match prediction

The Manchester Originals are favourites to win the clash at home on Sunday. They have an experienced unit and should be able to make a comeback in the Hundred.

TV and live streaming details

TV: No Telecast

Live Streaming: FanCode

