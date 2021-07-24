The Hundred Women's Competition 2021: Northern Superchargers SWOT Analysis 

Northern Superchargers will start the Hundred competition with a clash against Welsh Fire at Headingley in Leeds. The fourth match in the fixture promises to be a mouth-watering contest with both sides looking strong on paper.

Lauren Winfield-Hill will be the captain of the Northern Superchargers and she will lead a rather strong side consisting of some raw talent. The Superchargers are surely a team to watch out for in this 100-ball tournament.

In that regard, let us take a look at the Northern Superchargers squad in terms of their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.

Northern Superchargers Squad

Lauren Winfield-Hill (c & wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Wolvaardt, Laura Kimmince, Hollie Armitage, Ami Campbell, Katie Levick, Helen Fenby, Bess Heath, Beth Langston, Linsey Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards, Sterre Kallis, Kalea Moore, Phoebe Graham.

Strengths

The team consists of a number of exciting young talent and the fact that they will be led by the experienced Lauren Winfield-Hill, augurs well for the Northern Superchargers.

Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues and Laura Kimmince are the overseas recruits in the squad. Both Wolvaardt and Rodrigues have enough experience at the highest level and should play a key part for the side in the competition.

In addition, several youngsters in the squad have also done well in the domestic competition.

Weaknesses

Barring a few international names, the team lacks experienced players. This is a big disadvantage for the Superchargers. Although they have done well on the domestic circuit, playing at a level that has top internationals featuring as well, can be overwhelming for them.

The batting is heavily dependent on the likes of Wolvaardt, Rodrigues and Winfield-Hill. The 20-year-old from India has not been in good form off late and this could hurt them in the tournament.

Opportunities

The squad consists of many players who have done very well in the domestic competition. Now is the time for them to prove their mettle by performing on a bigger stage.

Winfield-Hill, in particular, lost her place in the England T20I side. She will be eager to lead by example in the Hundred in her bid to make a comeback.

The Hundred will also provide a good platform for Jemimah Rodrigues to strike form. Bear in mind that she has found going rather difficult in the limited-overs series against England and will be eager to get some runs under her belt.

Threats

The only concern for the otherwise strong Northern Superchargers is the lack of experience. They have got talent in their squad but what they lack is experience and exposure at the top level.

Given the fast-paced nature of the Hundred, it might come down to who holds their nerves better in crunch moments, and that can very well be the deciding factor.

Northern Superchargers Predicted Playing XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill (c & wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sterre Kallis, Bess Heath, Laura Kimmince, Alice Davidson-Richards, Linsey Smith, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Kalea Moore

Edited by Diptanil Roy