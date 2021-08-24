The Hundred Women's Competition 2021: Ranking the Indian stars' performance in the tournament

The inaugural edition of the Hundred Women's Competition witnessed five Indian stars in action - Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur. They represented five different teams in the competition.

Here we rank the Indian stars based on their performances at the Hundred Women's Competition 2021.

#5 Harmanpreet Kaur (Manchester Originals)

Manchester Originals Women v Birmingham Phoenix Women - The Hundred

Harmanpreet Kaur played only three matches for the Manchester Originals in the inaugural edition of the Hundred Women's. She scored 104 runs in three innings, with her best score being 49*. The Indian player didn't get to bowl a single over throughout the season and thus couldn't enjoy much of her stint at the Hundred Women's Competition.

#4 Shafali Verma (Birmingham Phoenix)

England v India - Women's First One Day International

The young Indian batting sensation Shafali Verma amassed 171 runs from eight innings with her best score being 76* in the inaugural edition of the Hundred Women's Competition. She scored only one half-century throughout the event, though she batted at the top of the order.

#3 Deepti Sharma (London Spirit)

Birmingham Phoenix Women v London Spirit Women - The Hundred

Deepti was the only Indian player to have played a role for her side with both the bat and the ball. She scored 77 runs from six innings at a strike rate of 113.23, with her highest score in the Hundred Women's being 34*. Deepti played decent knocks, considering that she bats lower down the order.

Deepti was the 10th highest overall wicket-taker this season, having picked up 10 wickets from eight matches. She had an economy of just 5.26 and finished the season with the best figures of 2/10.

#2 Smriti Mandhana (Southern Brave)

Welsh Fire Women v Southern Brave Women - The Hundred

Smriti played one game less than Shafali Verma in the recently-concluded edition of the Hundred Women's Competition. She amassed 167 runs at a strike rate of 133.60 and had a top score of 78. Smriti also scored a couple of half-centuries at the grand event.

#1 Jemimah Rodrigues (Northern Superchargers)

London Spirit Women v Northern Superchargers Women - The Hundred

Jemimah Rodrigues missed out on finishing as the season's highest run-getter by 10 runs. She piled on 249 runs in seven matches, while the South African player Dane van Niekerk scored 259 runs from nine innings.

Jemimah had the best strike rate (150.90) among all Indian players. The 20-year-old scored three half-centuries in the first season of the Hundred Women's Competition, with her highest score being 92*.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee