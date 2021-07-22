The Hundred Women's Competition 2021: Southern Brave SWOT Analysis

The Southern Brave lock horns with the Trent Rockets on July 25 in their opening clash. The side contains a number of experienced players, which makes them rather favorites to lift the trophy.

Let us look at what makes them a force to reckon with by analyzing their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.

Southern Brave Squad

Stafanie Taylor, Smriti Mandhana, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Anya Shrubsole, Danni Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Maia Bouchier, Tara Norris, Carla Rudd, Paige Scholfield, Lauren Bell, Sonia Odedra, Fi Morris, Ella McCaughan, Charlotte Taylor

Strengths

Southern Brave consists of a number of players who have enough experience at the highest level.

The side has a dashing opening pair in Danni Wyatt and Smriti Mandhana, who found form in the recently concluded India-England T20I series, and will be vital in getting the team off to a flier.

West Indies skipper Stafanie Taylor, along with Sophia Dunkley, lends robustness to the middle order. Maia Bouchier, too, will be a key factor to the side’s fortunes in that position.

In the bowling department, the Southern Brave has the experience of Anya Shrubsole, who will be supported by left-arm seamer Tara Norris.

The spin department consists of leg-spinner Amanda-Jade Wellington and the off-spinning duo of Charlotte Taylor and Fritha Morris.

Weaknesses

The only concern for the Southern Brave outfit is the lack of experienced fast bowlers other than Shrubsole and Norris.

Opportunities

The competition provides a good opportunity for young players like Fritha Morris, Tara Norris, and Maia Bouchier, who will be eager to put in some meaningful performances.

Threats

The team lacks an experienced fast bowler. If the opposition gets off to a good start, they lack a pacer who can run through the opposition’s batting line-up.

The batting is also heavily dependent on Wyatt, Mandhana, Taylor, and Dunkley. Other players need to step up if these international stars fail.

Southern Brave Probable XI

Danni Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana, Maia Bouchier, Stafanie Taylor, Sophia Dunkley, Carla Rudd (wk), Sonia Odedra, Charlotte Taylor, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Anya Shrubsole, Tara Norris

