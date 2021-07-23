The Hundred Women's Competition 2021: Trent Rockets SWOT Analysis

Trent Rockets, who start their campaign in the Hundred on July 25, will be led by English all-rounder and vice-captain Nat Sciver.

The Rockets face the Southern Brave at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, which promises to be a cracker of a contest.

The team, with a mixed bag of experience and youth, look rather strong on paper. However, all eyes will be on how Sciver leads the side in this 100-ball tournament.

Let's try to weigh the Trent Rockets’ side in terms of their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.

Trent Rockets Squad

Nat Sciver (c), Rachel Priest, Sammy-Jo-Johnson, Heather Graham, Katherine Brunt, Kathryn Bryce, Abigail Freeborn, Nancy Harman, Lucy Higham, Ella Claridge, Emily Windsor, Teresa Graves, Michaela Kirk, Sarah Glenn, Alicia Presland

Strengths

Nat Sciver, the newly appointed vice-captain of the national side, has international experience of close to a decade. Her knowledge of the game and how she rallies her troops will be crucial to how the Rockets go about it in the Hundred.

Not only that, Katherine Brunt and Rachael Priest also form key components of the side and their experience will come in handy for the side as well.

The presence of the likes of Sciver herself, along with Kathryn Bryce, Heather Graham and Sammy-Jo-Johnson, makes the Rockets a batting-heavy unit, which is also their strongest suit.

In the bowling department, they have got the experienced Katherine Brunt along with Sarah Glenn and Kathryn Bryce to look up to.

Weaknesses

The bowling is heavily dependent on Brunt though. And in that case, the likes of Sciver and Brunt need to step up and play a supporting role for Glenn and Bryce.

The side lacks an experienced middle-order batter as well. Johnson comes lower down the order but they need someone who can anchor the innings in the middle should the side lose early wickets.

Opportunities

The Hundred is a good opportunity for youngsters like Abigail Freeborn, Ella Claridge, and Michaela Kirk. They have been good in the domestic competition and will be looking to replicate that in this showpiece event as well.

It also provides a good opportunity for Australian all-rounder Heather Graham, who will be looking to impress the national selectors.

Leg spinner Sarah Glenn, who didn’t have the best of times in the recently concluded T20I series against India, will be keen to get amongst the wickets for the Trent Rockets as well.

Threats

The inexperience in the squad is the only concern for the Trent Rockets. Big names need to come good. However, being consistent for the length of the tournament can get tricky.

Trent Rockets Probable XI

Rachel Priest (wk), Kathryn Bryce, Abigail Freeborn, Nat Sciver (c), Emily Windsor, Sammy-Jo-Johnson, Heather Graham, Michaela Kirk, Sarah Glenn, Katherine Brunt, Lucy Higham

