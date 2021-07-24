The Hundred Women's Competition 2021: Welsh Fire SWOT Analysis

Welsh Fire will start their Hundred campaign with a clash against the Northern Superchargers at Headingley in Leeds. Like their opponents, the Fires, too, consist of a number of exciting young faces.

Welsh Fire also have several inexperienced players in their ranks. The side do not start as outright favorites to win the competition, but if they can play to their potential, they can be a force to be reckoned with.

On that note, let us take a closer look at the Welsh Fire squad and their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.

Welsh Fire Squad

Sarah Taylor, Hayley Matthews, Piepa Cleary, Georgia Redmayne, Katie George, Alex Griffiths, Georgia Hennessy, Lauren Filer, Sophie Luff, Natasha Wraith, Amy Gordon, Bryony Smith, Bethan Ellis, Alice Macleod, Nicole Harvey

Strengths

The Welsh Fire squad has players like Hayley Matthews and Sarah Taylor in their ranks. The onus will clearly be on them to handle the batting and get their side off to a good start.

The overseas players’ roster consists of Hayley Matthews from the West Indies along with Piepa Cleary and Georgia Redmayne from Australia. All three batters are fluent and can get quick runs on the board.

The squad consists of many all-rounders as well and they should play a key role in the team’s success. Plus, the youngsters in the squad have done a brilliant job in the domestic circuit and will be looking to step up in the Hundred.

Weaknesses

Barring a few internationals, the squad lacks experienced players. It will be a challenge for all the players to step up at the top level. The onus for batting will be on Sarah Taylor and Hayley Matthews. Their form will be vital to the progress of Welsh Fire in the competition.

The bowling department lacks enough exposure too. It will come down to nerve handling in pressure situations and how they go about doing it.

Opportunities

Though the squad lacks experience, it also provides a great opportunity for players to showcase their talent at the showpiece event.

It renders a great platform for players to rub shoulders with international stars and gain experience during the course of the competition.

The likes of Katie George and Bryony Smith will be looking to perform and make a comeback for their respective national sides.

All-rounder Bethan Ellis has been in rich form on the domestic circuit and will be eager to continue the same way.

Threats

The lack of experienced players in the squad is a worrying sign for the Welsh Fire unit. Barring Sarah Taylor and Hayley Matthews, no other player has been tested enough. This might turn out to be a threat for them going forward in the competition.

The bowling department, too, lacks experience and it will be challenging for them to step up if the opposition batters get their measure.

Welsh Fire Probable XI

Georgia Redmayne, Hayley Matthews, Sarah Taylor, Sophie Luff, Bethan Ellis, Bryony Smith, Natasha Wraith, Alex Griffiths, Piepa Cleary, Amy Gordon, Nicole Harvey

Edited by Arnav Kholkar