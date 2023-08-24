The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023: Most Wickets and Most Runs: Phoebe Litchfield and Georgia Adams continue leading - Updated after Match 31

Southern Brave Women and Manchester Originals Women were up against each other in The Hundred 2023 competition. Luckily, the Brave emerged victorious just like their male counterpart and saw significant changes happening in the players’ rankings based on individual performances.

The Originals batted first and compiled a total of 118 on the loss of four wickets. Laura Wolvaardt has massive contributions with her 46 followed by a well-played half-century coming from Fi Morris.

When it came to the Brave’s chase, opener Smriti Mandhana could not handle it well and went back to the pavilion on just eight runs. However, her counterpart Danni Wyatt played a massive role in the team’s win with her fiery knock of 60. Bouchier’s 47* off 25 further bolstered the team’s total, taking it to 121/2, finishing off with style to win by eight wickets.

Phoebe Litchfield atop of batting charts

Litchfield commences taking the lead

Northern Superchargers’ Phoebe Litchfield’s place remained unaffected after the conclusion of Match 31. After her knock of 40 versus the Fire, she retained the top slot for another day and continues to do so, now enjoying 266 runs from eight innings.

Next is Bouchier of the Brave after her exceptional skit in the Match 31. She carries 264 runs under her belt from eight appearances.

Tammy Beaumont sits in third place with 253 runs coming off seven innings while Smriti Mandhana has further dropped down.

Georgia Adams' place remains unaffected

Georgia's place remains unaffected

When it comes to the bowling charts, it is being led by Georgia Adams of Southern Brave. The wonderful bowler now enjoys 16 wickets from eight games and is expecting to end her stint as the top bowler of the season.

In the second place, we have Invincibles’ Marizanne Kapp. She has 11 wickets from seven games and shares a tied place with Shabnim Ismail. The two are only differentiated by a slight difference in their averages.