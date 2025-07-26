The incredible rise of Joe Root: Comparing Test stats of Fab 4 since 2021

Veteran England batter Joe Root notched up his 38th Test ton on Day 3 of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday, July 25. He scored 150 off 248 balls, hitting 14 fours in his 349-minute stay. The right-handed batter was the top-scorer in England's innings as they posted a huge total of 669.With his 38th Test hundred, Root drew level with Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara and is now joint-fourth on the list of batters with most Test tons. The former England captain also surpassed Ricky Ponting (13,378) and moved up to second position on the list of batters with most Test runs. Root has 13,409 runs to his name, with only Sachin Tendulkar (15,921) above him on the famed list.Notably, Root, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson are considered as the Fab 4 of men's cricket. In the wake of Root's batting heroics in Manchester, we take a closer look at the Test batting records of the Fab 4 starting 2021.Joe Root Since the start of 2021, Root has played 60 Test matches [including the ongoing Manchester Test]. In 109 innings, he has notched up 5,586 runs at an average of 56.42, with 21 hundreds and 17 half-centuries. His career-best of 262 came against Pakistan in Multan in October 2024.Of the 60 Tests, Root has played 30 at home, scoring 2,847 runs at an average of 64.70, with 12 hundreds and nine half-centuries. In 30 away Tests, the England star has scored 2,739 runs, averaging 49.80, with nine tons and eight fifties. Looking at his performance in winning causes, he has 3,119 runs in 29 Tests at an average of 72.53, with 13 hundreds and nine half-centuries.Virat KohliFormer India captain Virat Kohli played 36 Test matches from 2021 till his Test retirement in May 2025. In 63 innings during this phase, he scored 1,912 runs at an average of 31.86, with three hundreds and eight half-centuries. His best knock of 186 during this period came against Australia in Ahmedabad in March 2023.BatterTestsRunsAverageHS100s50sAvg in winsJoe Root605,58656.42262211772.53 (29 Tests)Virat Kohli361,91231.861863831.21 (18 Tests)Kane Williamson232,39961.51238105110.69 (9 Tests)Steve Smith443,24046.95200*101443.42 (27 Tests)(Test batting stats of Fab 4 starting 2021)Kohli played 16 Tests at home during this phase, scoring 778 at an average of 29.92, with one ton and three fifties. In away Tests, Kohli scored 1,014 runs in 18 matches at an average of 33.80, with two centuries and five fifties. The former India captain also played four neutral Tests, scoring 120 runs. In winning causes, he scored 874 runs in 14 games, averaging 31.21, with one ton and three fifties.Steve SmithFormer Australian captain Steve Smith has played 44 Test matches since the start of 2021. In 77 innings, the star batter has notched up 3,240 runs at an average of 46.95, with the aid of 10 hundreds and 14 half-centuries. His best of 200* during this period came against West Indies in Perth in November 2022.Of his 44 Test matches starting 2021, Smith has played 22 Tests at home, scoring 1,661 runs at an average of 48.85, with five hundreds and seven half-centuries. In 20 away Tests, he has 1,345 runs at an average of 43.38, with four tons and six fifties. In two neutral Tests, he has 234 runs, with a best of 121. In winning causes, Smith has 1,824 runs in 27 Tests at an average of 43.42, with six tons. Kane WilliamsonFormer New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has played 23 Test matches since the start of 2021. He has missed a number of games due to injury and fitness issues. In 43 innings during this period, Williamson has scored 2,399 runs at an average of 61.51, with 10 hundreds and five half-centuries. His best of 238 during his phase came against Pakistan in Christchurch in January 2021.Of the 23 Tests since the start of 2021, Williamson has played 12 at home, scoring 1,592 runs at an average of 79.60, with eight tons and three fifties. In 10 away Tests, he has 706 runs at an average of 39.22, with two hundreds. He has also played one neutral Test, scoring 101 runs. In winning causes, Williamson has 1,439 runs in nine Tests, averaging 110.69, with the aid of eight hundreds.