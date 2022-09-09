3 Indian cricketers who have an outside chance of making it to the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup 2022

After failing to reach the final of Asia Cup 2022, Team India will now have to plan for the T20 World Cup 2022. The Men in Blue lost narrowly to Pakistan and Sri Lanka and exited early from the multi-nation tournament.

The fast bowling department of team India comprised Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, and Avesh Khan, with Hardik Pandya being the bowling all-rounder.

The team lacked experience in the fast bowling department and the same issue could be addressed by the team management before the T20 World Cup 2022. The management could also look to rope in a youngster in the middle order who could play the role of a finisher.

On that note, here is a look at three cricketers who have an outside chance of making it to the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup 2022:

#1 Umran Malik:

Umran Malik could be the wild card for Team India in T20 World Cup 2022

Team India missed a bowler who could consistently bowl above 140 kmph in Asia Cup 2022. Umran Malik is one such bowler who can generate high pace on any sort of wicket. He could be the wild card for Team India in the T20 World Cup 2022.

Malik has played a handful of T20Is to date and is yet to be given a consistent run in the Indian side. In three T20Is, he has picked up two wickets at an average of 56.

However, the pacer defended 17 runs in the final over of the second T20I against Ireland earlier this year and guided team India to a win by four runs.

Although Malik is inexperienced at the international level, he has shown his worth with the ball in IPL cricket. In the 2022 season of the league, he picked up 22 wickets at an impressive average of 22.50.

Malik could unsettle batsmen with his raw pace and could be India's surprise package at the T20 World Cup 2022. The hard pitches of Australia may also be the best for a bowler of his type.

#2 Mohammed Shami:

Mohammed Shami's experience could be handy for India in T20 World Cup 2022

Team India missed an experienced pace bowler to partner Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the Asia Cup. They also didn't have someone to mentor the younger seamers in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah.

Surprisingly, Mohammed Shami has not been considered for the T20I squad post the T20 World Cup 2021. In the said tournament, Shami picked up six wickets at an average of 23.33. Since then, he has been overlooked for the shortest format.

Shami's experience could come in handy for team India in Australia. If the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel fail to recover in time, Shami could be considered for the mega tournament.

He can bowl at good pace and, though not as good as Bumrah, can do a decent job in death overs at also. All these things mean that Shami's name would be seriously considered for the Indian T20 World Cup squad.

#3 Sanju Samson:

Sanju Samson has a strike rate of 158.41 in T20Is in 2022

Sanju Samson has been impressive for team India in T20Is during this year. In 2022, the keeper-batsman has scored 179 runs in five innings at an average of 44.75 and with an impressive strike rate of 158.41.

Samson has batted at different positions, from the opening slot to number seven for team India in T20Is. With Deepak Hooda failing to impress in the Asia Cup, Samson could be considered as the right man for the T20 World Cup 2022.

The wicketkeeper-batsman from Kerala is an experienced campaigner as far as T20s are concerned and has a strike-rate of 135.72 from 134 IPL innings. He has played some dazzling knocks in the league and seems to possess the talent to replicate his performances at the international level.

