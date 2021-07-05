Watch: "The journey of life continues, through ups and down.." says Smriti Mandhana while traveling on a scenic route

Smriti Mandhana and India's women's team managed to bag a consolation win on Saturday by winning their third ODI since losing the first two games. The team is now all set to play in the three-match T20I series against the hosts England team starting on Friday.

The Indian squad has to travel from Worcester to Northampton, which will be the venue for the first T20 international of the upcoming series. Opening batter Smriti Mandhana took to her Instagram account to post scenic views of travel from Worcester to the team's next destination. Sharing her candid photographs, Smriti Mandhana captioned them saying,

"The journey of life continues,through ups and down..✨"

The stylish left-hander played a crucial role in India's win in the third ODI. In the first innings, she took a spectacular catch in the outfield to dismiss Natalie Sciver, who was England's top scorer in that match.

Later in the chase, she played an aggressive knock of 49(in 57 balls) to provide a great platform for Mithali Raj and co to finish the chase in the end. As she could not score much in the earlier two games, she ended the three-match series with a tally of 81 runs at an average of 27.

Smriti Mandhana also hit 78 in the first innings of the one-off Test at the beginning of the tour. It was a vital knock in the context of the game. She put on a record-breaking 167-run stand with Shafali Varma for the first wicket after England declared after scoring a huge total of 396/9.

An iconic opening duo: Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana have beaten a record set in 1984 with their 167 run partnership- which is the highest opening stand for the India women's team in Test cricket!

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead India in the T20 series against England with Smriti Mandhana as her deputy

The series is still alive at 2-1 with three T20I matches to go. The Indian team will look to win the first two matches to set up a grand finale on July 15th to decide the winner of the tour.

The itinerary for the three-match T20I series is as follows:

1st T20I - July 9 (Friday) | Venue - County Ground, Northampton

| Start time - 11:00 PM (IST)

2nd T20I - July 11 (Sunday) | Venue - County Ground, Hove | Start time - 7:00 PM (IST)

3rd T20I - July 15 (Thursday) | Venue - County Ground, Chelmsford | Start time - 11:00 PM (IST)

A thrilling finish 👌

A superb win 👍

A thrilling finish 👌

A superb win 👍

A captain's knock 🙌



Watch 🎥 👇 pic.twitter.com/967Rz6Kbio — BCCI (@BCCI) July 4, 2021

