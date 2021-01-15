Create
"The last 24 hours have been amazing" - Washington Sundar reflects on dream debut at Brisbane

Washington Sundar (R) and Rohit Sharma celebrate the wicket of Steve Smith on Friday.
Rudransh Khurana
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified 15 Jan 2021, 22:43 IST
News
India's 301st Test player Washington Sundar reflected on his dream debut on Friday. The 21-year-old, who took the crucial wicket of Steve Smith on Day 1 of the Brisbane Test, was overjoyed with the last 24 hours and dedicated the moment to his family.

Washington Sundar was brought into the attack in the 23rd over. The right-arm off-spinner was immaculate with his lines and lengths and kept the lid on the Australian run-scoring.

His thrifty bowling was awarded soon as Smith, looking to flick a straight delivery, provided a dolly catch for Rohit Sharma at short mid-wicket. Addressing a virtual press-conference after the match, Washington Sundar called his debut a 'dream come true'.

"The last 24 hours have been amazing for me, the management did ask me to be ready to play this game and I was really excited. It's definitely, a dream come true moment for me," said Sundar.
"I think I should dedicate this to my family, they really worked hard and sacrificed a lot of things for me to achieve this. I don't think it was possible for me to play the Test match without their support," said Sundar.

Staying behind with the team helped me improve my skills: Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar was not part of the original Test squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The Indian team management asked him to stay back as a nets bowler after his impressive performances in the white-ball leg of the tour. He was roped into the eleven as a replacement for Ravichandran Ashwin.

Sundar remarked that staying with the team for the past few weeks helped him hone his all-around skills.

"I (would) like to thank the management for asking me to stay throughout the Test series because I felt I improved on my skill levels, both in my batting and bowling, while staying here. The facilities over here, the wicket over here, everything over here, I felt it would help me better my skills," said Sundar.

Australia went to stumps with 274 runs on the board at the loss of 5 wickets. Besides his bowling, India will look to Washington Sundar for some significant contributions with the bat as well.

Published 15 Jan 2021, 22:43 IST
India vs Australia 2020-21 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Steve Smith Washington Sundar
