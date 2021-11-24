Throwback - When Leggie Subhash Gupte had the Kiwis spun in a web in 1955

Late leg spinner Subhash Gupte was part of the national team when New Zealand visited India for a 5-Test series for the first time in 1955-56. The first-ever test match between India and New Zealand was held in Fateh Maidan in Hyderabad. The match ended in a draw, but Subhash Gupte created a record that is unbroken to this day.

Indian captain Ghulam Ahmed won the toss and decided to bat. India batted long and big as they batted for a little over two days to score 498/4 in 175.1 overs and declared the innings.

A fantastic return, having been 1-1, as Pankaj Roy was dismissed for a duck. There were three centurions, including Polly Umrigar – who scored a career-best 223. Vijay Manjrekar scored 118 and Amritsar Kripal Singh scored an unbeaten 100.

Subhash Gupte’s record – Standing the test of time

New Zealand took their time in their first innings. They batted for 209.4 overs, scoring 326 at a run-rate of just 1.55. Subhash Gupta bowled 76.4 of those overs, picking up 7-128. His marathon spell was the most overs bowled by an Indian bowler at home. It is also the third best bowling performance by an Indian bowler against New Zealand at home.

The 35 overs that he bowled in his marathon spell is also the record for most maidens bowled by an Indian bowler against New Zealand – home or away.

The legendary leg-spinner had New Zealand spun in his web throughout the series, but this spell was certainly the best among them. He had an extremely fruitful series as he picked up 34 wickets at an average of just 19.68.

Subhash Gupte’s haul of 34 wickets is extra special, as the next best bowler took just 12 wickets (M.H. Mankad), and the best bowler for New Zealand had picked just 10 wickets (J.A.Hayes).

India won the series 2-0, and Subhash Gupte was certainly the main reason for this win.

