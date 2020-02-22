×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

The legends' sons: Will we see Dravid, Tendulkar and Waugh playing international cricket again?

Renin Wilben Albert
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 22 Feb 2020, 22:20 IST

Sachin and Arjun Tendulkar
Sachin and Arjun Tendulkar

Over the years, there have been quite a father instances of father and son representing the country in cricket. Currently, Mitchell Marsh and Shaun Marsh, the sons of former Aussie opener Geoff Marsh, are often seen playing in various formats for Australia.

If you look at England, fast bowler Stuart Broad is the son of former batsman and match referee Chris Broad. Interestingly, Sam Curran and Tom Curran, who also represent England, are sons of late Zimbabwe cricketer Kevin Curran. The Curran brothers moved to England, and are now seen as great upcoming talents.

For New Zealand, Lance Cairns and his son Chris, both all-rounders, played for the country with distinction. Also, wicket-keeper batsman Tom Latham, who has represented the Kiwis in 50 Tests and 98 ODIs, is the son of former batsman Rod Latham.

Among Indians, Lala Amarnath-Mohinder Amarnath, Vijay Manjrekar-Sanjay Manjrekar, Sunil Gavaskar-Rohan Gavaskar and Roger Binny-Stuart Binny are some examples of famous father-son duos.

If all goes well, a few more pairs could join the list. Here’s a look at some upcoming cricketers, who are sons of former legends.

#1 Samit Dravid

Samit Dravid
Samit Dravid

Just a few days back, former India captain Rahul Dravid’s son Samit made news after hitting his second double hundred in two months. Playing for his school Mallya Aditi International (MAI) in the BTR Shield Under-14 Group I, Division II Tournament in Bengaluru, Samit struck an unbeaten 211 from 144 balls with 26 fours and a six.

Thanks to Samit’s innings, MAI posted a massive 386 for 3 in 50 overs. The other team, BGS National Public School, could score just 254 for 3 as MAI won by 132 runs.

Earlier, in December 2019, Samit smashed 201 for Vice-President's XI vs Dharwad Zone in an Under-14 inter-zonal tournament. In 2015, playing at the U-12 level, Samit displayed the kind of consistency his father is renowned for, with three half-centuries for MAI.

Advertisement

In 2016, Samit hit 125 while turning out for Bangalore United Cricket Club against Frank Anthony Public School. Samit and Pratyush G (143) featured in a 213-run stand for the fourth wicket as their team won the contest by 246 runs.

Rahul Dravid
Rahul Dravid

While these are still early days in Samit’s career, the early indications are encouraging. Samit’s father Rahul is rated among the greatest batsman to have played the game, with 13,288 Test runs and 10,889 in ODIs.

1 / 3 NEXT
Published 22 Feb 2020, 22:20 IST
India Under 19 Cricket Australia U19 Cricket Sachin Tendulkar Rahul Dravid
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st Test | 04:00 AM
IND 165/10
NZ 216/5 (71.1 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: New Zealand lead India by 51 runs with 5 wickets remaining
IND VS NZ live score
Only Test | 09:00 AM
ZIM 228/6 (90.0 ov)
BAN
Day 1 | Stumps: Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat.
ZIM VS BAN live score
2nd T20I | Tomorrow, 06:00 PM
South Africa
Australia
RSA VS AUS preview
1st ODI | Today
WI 289/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 290/9 (49.1 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 1 wicket
WI VS SL live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
South Africa in India 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in Sri Lanka 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
England Lions in Australia 2020
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Pakistan Super League
Australian Sheffield Shield
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us