The legends' sons: Will we see Dravid, Tendulkar and Waugh playing international cricket again?

Sachin and Arjun Tendulkar

Over the years, there have been quite a father instances of father and son representing the country in cricket. Currently, Mitchell Marsh and Shaun Marsh, the sons of former Aussie opener Geoff Marsh, are often seen playing in various formats for Australia.

If you look at England, fast bowler Stuart Broad is the son of former batsman and match referee Chris Broad. Interestingly, Sam Curran and Tom Curran, who also represent England, are sons of late Zimbabwe cricketer Kevin Curran. The Curran brothers moved to England, and are now seen as great upcoming talents.

For New Zealand, Lance Cairns and his son Chris, both all-rounders, played for the country with distinction. Also, wicket-keeper batsman Tom Latham, who has represented the Kiwis in 50 Tests and 98 ODIs, is the son of former batsman Rod Latham.

Among Indians, Lala Amarnath-Mohinder Amarnath, Vijay Manjrekar-Sanjay Manjrekar, Sunil Gavaskar-Rohan Gavaskar and Roger Binny-Stuart Binny are some examples of famous father-son duos.

If all goes well, a few more pairs could join the list. Here’s a look at some upcoming cricketers, who are sons of former legends.

#1 Samit Dravid

Samit Dravid

Just a few days back, former India captain Rahul Dravid’s son Samit made news after hitting his second double hundred in two months. Playing for his school Mallya Aditi International (MAI) in the BTR Shield Under-14 Group I, Division II Tournament in Bengaluru, Samit struck an unbeaten 211 from 144 balls with 26 fours and a six.

Thanks to Samit’s innings, MAI posted a massive 386 for 3 in 50 overs. The other team, BGS National Public School, could score just 254 for 3 as MAI won by 132 runs.

Earlier, in December 2019, Samit smashed 201 for Vice-President's XI vs Dharwad Zone in an Under-14 inter-zonal tournament. In 2015, playing at the U-12 level, Samit displayed the kind of consistency his father is renowned for, with three half-centuries for MAI.

Advertisement

In 2016, Samit hit 125 while turning out for Bangalore United Cricket Club against Frank Anthony Public School. Samit and Pratyush G (143) featured in a 213-run stand for the fourth wicket as their team won the contest by 246 runs.

Rahul Dravid

While these are still early days in Samit’s career, the early indications are encouraging. Samit’s father Rahul is rated among the greatest batsman to have played the game, with 13,288 Test runs and 10,889 in ODIs.

1 / 3 NEXT