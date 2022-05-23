The major discussion points from India's squad announcements

India have looked towards rewarding performances in this year's IPL for their 18-member squad for the home T20I series against South Africa next month.

Also being named was the 17-man touring party for England to complete the rescheduled Test match from 2021, starting on July 1.

The T20I series against South Africa will provide a hotly contested international series in which India will seek to test player combinations ahead of the next instalment of the 2022 T20 World Cup due to be hosted in Australia in October-November.

We take a look at the major discussion points from both squads.

ICC @ICC



What do India's selection dilemmas look like ahead of the ICC Men's



Several players have put their hands up for a place in India's T20I squad

BCCI @BCCI



TEST Squad - Rohit Sharma (Capt), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna #ENGvIND

Uncapped pacers get a chance

The Indian pace bowling stocks for the T20I series have been significantly enhanced in recent times, with stars Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh being rewarded with debut inclusions for the national side after clocking 140km/h consistently in the IPL. India will seemingly have a fast bowler for every situation and match scenario as Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan and Harshal Patel have also been included.

Malik had a breakout season in last year's IPL, where he regularly bowled 150km/h-plus and offered bruising middle-overs options that could upset any line-up in the world. After scalping 21 wickets from 13 matches so far in IPL 2022, he looks well-placed to step up to the international level.

Brett Lee @BrettLee_58



youtu.be/0TkHfOohl4g

I've been super impressed by this youngster… Have a listen to my thoughts on Umran Malik!

Likewise, Arshdeep Singh has also earned his first international call-up after a solid season with the Punjab Kings. Despite a tally of 10 wickets from 13 matches in IPL 2022, his death bowling has been a key point of difference with menacing bowling angles and variations.

His death-overs economy rate of 7.31 in the ongoing IPL is the best in the league (10 overs minimum).

Old heads given the nod

Dinesh Karthik has finally made a return to the Indian T20I squad for the first time since 2019. His international numbers suggest that such a stint on the sidelines is largely unwarranted, but a stunning IPL 2022 has helped put his name back in the frame.

DK @DineshKarthik

If you believe yourself, everything will fall into place!
Thank you for all the support and belief...the hard work continues...

He averages 33.25 (strike rate of 143.25) in T20Is, nothing to scoff at. But it has taken an IPL 2022 in which he averages 57.40 (strike rate of 191.33) to earn a much-deserved recall to the international setup.

Cheteshwar Pujara - who had his spot severely questioned last southern summer on India's tour of South Africa before losing it in the recent home series against Sri Lanka - has regained his place at the top of India's batting order for the one-off Test against England.

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo



For Saurashtra

5 innings

2 fifties

47.75 average



For Sussex

8 innings

4 hundreds with 2 doubles

120 average



He made his way back



Cheteshwar Pujara since his last Test in January:
For Saurashtra
5 innings
2 fifties
47.75 average
For Sussex
8 innings
4 hundreds with 2 doubles
120 average
He made his way back

He earned a recall after dominating the ongoing County Championship in which he has scored 720 runs from five matches so far - including three hundreds and one double-hundred.

Chahal-Kuldeep partnership remains

The 'Kul-Cha' combination is seemingly a good selection headache for India heading into the World Cup.

Yuzvendra Chahal has a spot in the squad after a brilliant IPL 2022, where he has currently taken 26 wickets and sits atop the league's wicket charts for the season.

CRICKETBITTS @cricketbitts
Look behind you now Chahal , Kuldeep is coming for your purple cap , wow

Kuldeep Yadav's IPL performances have also been worth noting, with the left-armer scalping 21 wickets at an average of 19.95 and an economy rate of 8.43.

No room for Rahul Tripathi

Rahul Tripathi is still devoid of international selection despite many punters suggesting this would be his chance to do so given big names such as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been rested for the T20I series.

Deepak Sandhu @2545deepak
Retweet if you think Sanju Samson and Rahul tripathi deserve to be in team india #EngvsInd #IndvsSA

He has scored almost 400 runs in the ongoing IPL at a strike rate of more than 161. He also has the third-highest strike rate for players amassing more than 700 runs in IPL 2021 and IPL 2022 combined.

