The Most Underrated XI in Cricket History

These cricketers have not got the credit they deserved

Cricket, fondly called as gentlemen's game, is one of the most followed sports across the globe. In many places, it is treated as a religion. Its players are treated like demigods and every victory is celebrated as a festival.

Since its inception in the late 16th century, the game has produced numerous precociously talented cricketers.

But not all great cricketers got an equal appreciation for their contribution. Due to excessive media attention, the extraordinarily performing players either in their own team or the other teams' players of the contemporary period have often overshadowed the performances of a few equally talented players.

Cricketing history has seen many such players, who despite possessing plenty of talent and performing consistently, haven't got the credit they deserved.

So, let us now take a look at the XI of such underrated cricketers in the history of the game:

#1 Alastair Cook

Alastair Cook is relatively underappreciated in terms of his achievements in the game

"A saint in the age of tattoos and peroxide bleached hair" - Alastair Cook, might not be the most ostentatious batsman of this modern-day era of batting but was certainly a throwback to the times when openers were very keen to see off the new ball.

For more than a decade, the watchful southpaw did that better than anyone else with the help of his natural ability to consume deliveries at will and bat for days.

With more than 12000 test runs and 33 centuries under his belt, one of the greatest English batsmen to have ever played the game is relatively underappreciated in terms of his achievements in the current era of cricket.

#2 Gautam Gambhir

Most of his valuable contributions for the team have mostly been masked by the achievements of his better-placed teammates

If ever one thinks of the 2007 ICC World T20 Final, one only remembers the moment of Misbah scooping the ball into the hands of Sreesanth to hand India the trophy.

But nobody remembers Gautam Gambhir's knock of 54-ball-75, which contributed to more than half the Indian team's total, without which India wouldn't have got an ICC World T20 title against their name.

From providing Sehwag an invaluable support at the top of the order in the longer format to batting as a floater in ODIs to the role of an opener in T20Is – Gautam Gambhir’s services are without a doubt are priceless.

However, most of his valuable contributions for the team have mostly been masked by the achievements of his better-placed teammates.

His match-saving 400-ball century in a test match in New Zealand garnered relatively less attention due to the contributions of Sachin and Dravid in the same game.

Gambhir's innings of 122-ball-97, perhaps one of the greatest knocks in the history of Indian cricket, in the final of 2011 Cricket World Cup, was not as much talked as Dhoni's knock of 91* at the end.

Besides these famous examples, there were many instances that prove Gambhir is one of the most underappreciated cricketers in the history of cricket.

