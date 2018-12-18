×
Sachin Tendulkar vs Virat Kohli: Who is better in Tests?

Sai Siddhharth
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
18 Dec 2018, 16:06 IST

Kohli has won the Man Of the Match award 8 times in the 75 tests he has played so far
Kohli has won the Man Of the Match award 8 times in the 75 tests he has played so far

Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli are two of the biggest batting superstars ever, produced by India. These two iconic batsmen have dominated the bowling attacks of their respective eras and have left all the other mortals behind while revealing their Genius.

Both of these men have the backbones of their respective batting lineups. While Tendulkar carried the burden of a nation on his back for a colossal 24 years, Kohli has been India's talisman for a decade now. Both these iconic batsmen have the ability to make even the best of bowling attacks appear ordinary when they are at their thrilling best.

And, both these men have taken cricket to statistically new peaks unmatched by any other batsman.

But who is better between the two?

While so many qualitative factors like the quality of bowling attacks, the burden of expectations, the roles played by both these men will be endlessly debated, let us just confine ourselves to the numbers generated by these two men.

1. Man of the Match ratio

A ‘Man of the Match’ performance signifies that a player has outperformed all the other players in the game. Let us look at the Man of the Match ratios of Tendulkar and Kohli.

In the case of Tendulkar, the little master won the Man of The Match award 14 times out of the staggering 200 Test matches that he played for India which translated to a Man of the Match award every 14.28 games.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli has so far won the Man of The Match award eight times in the 75 matches that he has played which translates to a Man of the Match award every 9.375 games.

Kohli is well ahead of Sachin in this parameter.

Sai Siddhharth
ANALYST
Sai Siddhharth is an ardent cricket and WWE fan.
