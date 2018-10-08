×
6 bowlers to dismiss all 11 batsmen in a Test match 

Bimarsh Adhikari
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
669   //    08 Oct 2018, 14:43 IST

In the several decades of Test cricket, there have been only six occasions where a single bowler picked the wickets of all the eleven batsmen of the opposition team in a Test match. In reality, dismissing each of the opposition's players is a rare feat to achieve. Grabbing ten wickets in a Test match is always special, but picking up the wicket of every opposition player is even more special.

Even Anil Kumble, who picked up 10 wickets in a single inning of a Test match, couldn't make it to the list as he was unable to dismiss Waqar Younis in either of the two innings. India's Ravichandran Ashwin once dismissed every player who batted in Australia's tour to Inda in 2013 in the overall Test series but couldn't achieve a similar feat in a single match.

Now, let's take a look at the six bowlers who were able to dismiss all the 11 batsmen of the opposition team in Test cricket till date:

#1 Jim Laker

Jim Laker
Jim Laker

Jim Laker is well-known in the cricket world for his achievement of picking up 19 wickets in a Test match, the most for any bowler in a single Test match.

Jim Laker dismissed 19 Aussies at the cost of just 90 runs in England's Test match against Australia in Old Trafford in 1956, in the Ashes. Laker got hold of 9 wickets in the first innings and 10 wickets in the second. In fact, no other bowler has got more than 17 wickets in a professional match in Test cricket (including FC). Laker's achievement of 19 wickets in a single match is one of the few records which is unlikely to be broken ever.

Laker also dismissed all the eleven players of Australia in the same Test match. Laker dismissed each of the Aussie batsmen twice, excluding Jim Burke and Ian Johnson.

As a result of Laker's outstanding bowling performance, England were victorious against their rivals by an innings and 170 runs.

