3 Indian pacers who took a 10-wicket haul in a Test at home

Bimarsh Adhikari
ANALYST
Feature
243   //    14 Oct 2018, 17:04 IST

The Indian condition is tough for pace bowlers to conquer, as it is more suited and helpful to the spinners. Ever since Test matches started being played in India, spin bowlers have had an upper hand on the pace bowlers.

However, there have been four matches in India where one pace bowler completely overshadowed the spinners, by taking 10 or more wickets in the match.

Let us take a look at the only thee Indian pacers who took a 10-wicket haul in India.

Umesh Yadav

Enter caption

After his outstanding bowling performance against Windies in the second Test match of the two-match Test series, Umesh Yadav registered his name in the elite list of only Indian pacers to take a 10 wicket haul in India.

Umesh Yadav ended with figures of 10/133 in the Test match, ensuring that Windies set a small and gettable target for India to chase.

Umesh was successful to grab the wicket of Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shai Hope, Jason Holder, and Devendra Bishoo.

Kapil Dev

Enter caption

Kapil Dev stands as India's first pace bowler to grab a 10 wicket haul at home and the only Indian pace bowler to do it twice. Kapil ended with figures of 11/146 versus arch-rivals Pakistan in the fifth Test match of the 'Pakistan tour to India 1979/80 in Chennai.

As a result of Kapil's superb bowling, Pakistan could score just 272 and 233 runs in their two innings. India won by 10 wickets chasing a small target of just 76 runs, as India piled up a huge total of 430 runs in their first innings. Kapil grabbed four wickets and seven wickets in the first and second innings respectively.

Three years later, it was Kapil Dev again who got a 10 wicket haul, after he grabbed just one wicket in the first innings and nine in the other. However, India lost that match due to their poor performance with the bat. West Indies became victorious by 138 runs in that match held at Ahmedabad.

Javagal Srinath

India v England x
India v England x

Javagal Srinath became only the second Indian to achieve the feat in 1999 versus Pakistan in the first Test match of the Asian Test Championship, which was held in Kolkata.

India bowled out Pakistan for just 185 runs in their first innings, thanks to the five-wicket haul of Javagal Srinath. India replied with just 223 runs in their first innings. After that, Pakistan scored 316 runs with Javagal Srinath striking eight wickets. Unfortunately, India couldn't achieve the target as they crumbled at the score of 232, losing by 46 runs.

Javagal Srinath's figures of 13/132 went in vain; however, Srinath, along with Saeed Anwar, was handed the 'Man of the Match' award for his magnificent bowling performance.

India vs West Indies 2018 Indian Cricket Team Umesh Yadav Kapil Dev
