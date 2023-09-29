"The problem in India is the seniors are not told"- Yuvraj Singh responds to Ravi Shastri's statement of phasing out seniors after World Cup

Former Indian legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh did not mince his words while giving his opinion on the way senior players are treated in Indian cricket.

Recently, former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri spoke about how some of the senior players should be phased out of the white ball setup in order to inject youth into the team.

However, Yuvraj claimed that there should be clear communication between the selectors and the senior players if the latter are going to be phased out. Speaking to The Week, here's what Yuvraj Singh had to say about it:

"If Ravi Shastri says seniors should be phased out, then someone should also tell it to the seniors. The problem in India is the seniors are not told. They have given their heart and soul for the country and they deserve respect. You need to have that talk that 'Look, it might be hard on you but maybe you might not be looked at.'"

Yuvraj Singh expects clear communication from Ajit Agarkar

Yuvraj Singh is happy with the appointment of Ajit Agarkar as India's new chief selector and believes the latter has the capability to have those honest conversations with the senior players about the transition.

On this, he stated:

"We have a very good chief selector now (Agarkar) who has played for the country for a long time. I feel he can have that tough conversation and tell the seniors where they're at if the plan is to bring in youngsters. Tell the guys where they are."

The 2023 World Cup could well be the last for Indian captain Rohit Sharma. Virat Kohli's availability in the next ODI World Cup in 2027 may also be uncertain as he will be almost 39. India will be determined to end their trophy jinx of 10 long years with Rohit and Virat around.