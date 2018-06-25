Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

The rise of British hegemony

Exciting, breath-taking, astonishing, stupefying - why England are playing the way they are

Siddharth Ostwal
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature 25 Jun 2018, 14:32 IST
190

CRICKET-ENG-AUS-ODI

The word on the street is that England are worth watching again. England are not the most gifted team but there are attributes that go into winning cricket matches and one of them is the mindset. Perhaps it was the sheer humiliation of the World Cup performance. Or it is the new brass at the ECB. More likely, the captains have decided that players must spread their wings and fly, or what is the point of it all. The right road has clearly been taken but why has it taken so long?

Decades of being taught to play the conservative and legitimate way - manuals prepared by Boycott, Gooch, Gower and likewise - have done the team no favours in modern era. When the players started in county cricket, the standards were clear. Move your feet, bat time, and never give your wicket away; bowl straight and full; walk in when fielding. 

Only on the day-off, a day of rest for most, could you emerge from submission and express yourself. Here, sweeps, slogs and slower balls held the same space as straight lines. County system was conceived with good intentions. Much of it is admirable and sought after by cricketers from abroad who see the county game as a finishing school.

But it is a system designed to represent the country through the region, and because there are a lot of them, that means a lot of cricket. It is not a system best appointed to develop international players or prepare them for international games.

Let’s go back to the debacle at the previous edition of the World Cup. Put simply, the system allowed it; a system that has sidelined the 50-overs format and turned it into a confused liability. Even the most conservative corners accepted that a change of attitude was not only necessary but inevitable.

England's batsmen were rooted to the spot; England's bowlers lack speed, swing and spin. The players' body language betrayed their fear of failure. The tournament was an explosion of the senses; an unveiling of the modern one-day game. The change came almost immediately - with the appointment of new personnel at the helm which made strong decisions and gave clarity where confusion had reigned.

It endorsed "no fear" approach which characterised the world's best players. Winning the 2019 World Cup in England was made a key part of the mission statement and best players were encouraged to go and mix it in the domestic twenty-over leagues elsewhere.

It encouraged a sense of endeavour and demanded a dynamic and audacious approach. Suddenly the players let their minds run free, and from this, their spirit came alive. Fear of failure was outlawed and the nasty little man chomping away somewhere at the back of the mind was overlooked.

The top order loves to swagger, middle order loves to browbeat and the bowlers run-in in tandem. Lady Luck offers her favour elsewhere. They have been to hell but are back with a smile and now promise something brighter and rewarding.

These are happy times for England. The future is bright and the future is limitless. Bring on, World Cup 2019!

England Cricket
Sportskeeda Flashback: Looking back at the memorable...
RELATED STORY
Looking back at how each team performed in their first...
RELATED STORY
5 Best ODI Players in the World Currently
RELATED STORY
Why Test cricket should not be abrogated in light of the...
RELATED STORY
England Vs Australia 2018, 3rd ODI: 5 records broken in...
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest ODI wins for Team India against England in...
RELATED STORY
5 Vital players for India during the Limited Overs Series...
RELATED STORY
From 'dirt in the pocket' to 'Sandpaper Gate': A look at...
RELATED STORY
5 innings that took their teams to massive ODI totals
RELATED STORY
5 highlights from Walter Hammond's career
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
5th ODI | Yesterday
AUS 205/10 (34.4 ov)
ENG 208/9 (48.3 ov)
England win by 1 wicket
AUS VS ENG live score
3rd Test | 07:00 PM
WIN 204/10
SL 99/5 (36.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Sri Lanka trail Windies by 105 runs with 5 wickets remaining
WIN VS SL live score
KNT 114/6 (39.4 ov)
MSX
LIVE
Day 1 | Kent won the toss and elected to bat.
KNT VS MSX live score
WAR 118/3 (40.1 ov)
DUR
LIVE
Day 1 | Warwickshire won the toss and elected to bat.
WAR VS DUR live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us