'The standards we set for ourselves in the first session weren’t there': Chris Silverwood frustrated by lacklustre England bowling performance

England coach Chris Silverwood was not happy with England's under-par bowling performance on Day 1 of the first Test between England and Pakistan at Old Trafford.

England were asked to bowl first and were really good in the first session, restricting Pakistan to just 53-2.

However, in the second session, Babar Azam took the game to England and Shan Masood kept one end of the wicket intact by some resolute defending. England were inconsistent in their line and length, and the Pakistan batsmen took full advantage of it. Pakistan ended the day on 139-2, and England could not take any further wickets.

Chris Silverwood was disappointed with the bowling performance and feels that England failed to capitalise on the kind of start they got.

Chris Silverwood was quoted as saying by Reuters:

"The morning session we bowled very well and showed what we are capable of, The session after lunch we came out and weren’t as good as we should have been."

"We just weren’t on the money, the standards we set ourselves in the first session weren’t there to be brutally honest. The boys have talked about it, there were too many easy balls to hit. We will address that."

Chris Silverwood throws a challenge at England bowlers

Chris Silverwood then threw a challenge at the England bowlers to try and take quick wickets on Day 2. He added that while there will be times where things will go against them, what matters is how they fight back.

Chris Silverwood also believes that there is enough experience in the England bowling attack- in the form of James Anderson and Stuart Broad- to turn things around on Day 2. He said:

"The challenge I have thrown down is that when that happens again, and it won’t go our way all the time, how can we wrestle that control in the game back faster? There is a lot of experience out there and a lot of leaders. It is just recognising situations and getting better at wrestling them back."

While England will be looking to strike early on Day 2, Pakistan batsmen Babar Azam (69*) and Shan Masood (46*) will look to build on the good start and drive home their advantage.