Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

The Tale Of The Tail: The struggle of India's lower order

Vihaan Chadda
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
73   //    02 Oct 2018, 23:29 IST

England v India: Specsavers 2nd Test - Day Four
India needs its lower order to contribute as it struggles to address the fragile Indian middle order

In the recently concluded India-England Test Series, which India lost 4-1, a very important chink in India's armor was exposed: the lower order batting order. Out of the 4 matches that India lost, 3 were very closely fought and could have been won with efforts from the lower-order.

For a very long time, India has been termed a batting country, which is accurate given the less than ideal conditions for seamers. However, over the past few years, Indian seamers have grown in skill and in number. Despite not having their specialist swing bowler, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, India put forth a world-class seam attack which consisted of the likes of Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav and Mohd. Shami. It was termed by many as the best Indian bowling lineup ever.


England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day One
Ishant Sharma took 18 wickets in 5 Tests

India had the bowling who gave a good performance but still, India lost 4-1 because their pride; the coveted Indian batting let them down. India have had middle and lower order issues in limited overs formats too but test cricket is different. During the home season of the in 2016-17, the lower order trio of Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja ensured that the Indian batting had positive intent till the very end of the innings. Lately, that has not been the case.


England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Five
Sam Curran scored 272 runs in 7 innings

In a country like England, where the new ball gets a lot of lateral movement, it is not unusual for the middle order to get exposed early. After being beaten by an innings at Lord's, the opening duo of KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan took it upon themselves to provide the team with a good start, scoring consecutive 50+ partnerships for the first wicket. Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara too were their usual selves. However, after Virat Kohli, the batting line-up seemed to taper off, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik were unable to shepherd the lower order and guide India to victory on multiple occasions.

One might say that you cannot expect so much from batsmen in a country like England where bowlers seem to have the upper hand but the likes of Sam Curran and Chris Woakes did seem to take the game away from India with their lower-order performances.

In the modern game of cricket, there are no tail-enders, just lower order batsmen.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Team India England Cricket Chris Woakes Virat Kohli Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli Test cricket
Vihaan Chadda
CONTRIBUTOR
The Art of batting with the Tail |This English batsman is...
RELATED STORY
Gigantic Tail Of England
RELATED STORY
India's inability to wind-up the tail continues to haunt...
RELATED STORY
The combined Test XI of the India tour of England 2018
RELATED STORY
Different series but same issue- India's worries with...
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli: The Conundrum of Being King and Captain
RELATED STORY
5 poor decisions that cost India the series against England
RELATED STORY
The ideal Test XI of cricketers who made their debut in...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Top batting performances from the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Best and Worst of India tour of...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug
ENG 246/10 & 271/10
IND 273/10 & 184/10
England win by 60 runs
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep
ENG 332/10 & 423/8
IND 292/10 & 345/10
England win by 118 runs
ENG VS IND live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us