"The team couldn’t have asked for anything better" - Ravi Shastri on MS Dhoni's appointment as a mentor for T20 World Cup

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri has given his stamp of approval for the return of MS Dhoni as a mentor for India during the upcoming 2021 T20 World Cup. He termed the BCCI's decision a 'great' move and asserted that Dhoni's astute tactical acumen would benefit the team immensely in the tournament.

In a conversation with TOI, Ravi Shastri gave his opinion about MS Dhoni's appointment. He also revealed his reaction when the BCCI secretary first communicated to him about the idea. In this regard, Team India's head coach said:

"The team couldn’t have asked for anything better. The BCCI has thought this out extremely well and put the plans in place. Having MS Dhoni in the dressing-room and the dugout will be a huge shot in the arm for the boys. It’s a great move."

Shastri added:

"We all know what experience he brings to the table. What more can the team ask for? When I first heard from the secretary, I was absolutely thrilled at the idea. In the end, it’s about India’s aspirations, not individuals. In that, we should look to put our best foot forward."

Two of the finest T20 captains in the history of the format, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, will be available in the dressing room for Indian skipper Virat Kohli during the World Cup. It will be interesting to see what will transpire with the Indian team in the mega tournament. During the previous edition in 2016, Team India exited in the semi-final stage.

"Dhoni’s experience or probably his mindset of handling pressure in those crunch games is probably the reason" - Gautam Gambhir on the reason behind Dhoni's appointment as Mentor

Former Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir opined that Dhoni's vast experience in handling pressure during anxious situations in T20 cricket is better than anyone. Gambhir thinks that might have played a crucial role in BCCI's decision to appoint him as the mentor of Team India for the upcoming World Cup in UAE.

Speaking to the Star Sports Network about the development, Gambhir said:

"MS Dhoni’s experience or probably his mindset of handling pressure in those crunch games is probably the reason why they have got him as a mentor. Not purely from a skill point of view, because these guys have got all the skills to go out there and deliver"

The 2021 ICC T20 World Cup will begin on October 17 with a Round 1 match between Oman and Papua New Guinea. Team India will commence their crusade into the tournament with a blockbuster encounter against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24 at the Dubai International Stadium at 7:30 PM IST.

