Top 5 best-ranked teams in world cricket across all formats

Lav Kumar FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 87 // 20 Nov 2018, 10:20 IST

Indian Cricket Team

Cricket is a game which has three formats at the international level - Tests, ODIs and T20s. All the three formats are completely different from each other which is the reason we have different countries dominating in different formats. India is currently the leader in Tests, in ODIs England is topping the list and T20 Internationals are dominated by Pakistan.

ICC gives points to all the teams based on their performances in different tournaments and bilateral series. These points are then used for ranking of the teams. The ranking helps in keeping a healthy competition among the countries to keep fighting for victories. All the three formats have a different ranking list.

Based on the three ranking lists this articles creates a list of top 5 teams. Criteria used is taking the average of points in all the three lists.

#9 Bangladesh

Format Tests: Points: 67 Rank: 9

Format ODIs: Points: 93 Rank: 7

Format T20Is: Points: 77 Rank: 10

Average Points across three formats: 79

Average Rank across three formats: 8.66

Bangladesh has been a very improved side, especially in ODIs. They are a very good side at home and it very difficult to beat them on their soil. They need to improve in Test cricket and also have to improve their performance on foreign tours.

#8 West Indies

Format Tests: Points: 76 Rank: 8

Format ODIs: Points: 72 Rank: 9

Format T20Is: Points: 102 Rank: 7

Average Points across three formats: 83.33

Average Rank across three formats: 8

West Indies cricket has been going through a very difficult phase. Across three formats they are in the bottom of the list. They recently were thrashed by India in all the three formats. The ODI series which West Indies won was in 2014. Some very talented players are coming in the West Indian side and hope they can change the fortunes.

#7 Sri Lanka

Format Tests: Points: 97 Rank: 6

Format ODIs: Points: 79 Rank: 8

Format T20Is: Points: 87 Rank: 9

Average Points across three formats: 87.66

Average Rank across three formats: 7.66

Sri Lankan cricket is also going through a very tough phase. After the retirements of Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene and Tillakaratne Dilshan, the Sri Lanka team have struggled to build a good team.

Sri Lankan team were knocked out of Asia Cup in the first round, suffering huge defeats at the hands of Afganistan and Bangladesh. They have lost some series at home and are not a very dominant side at home anymore.

#6 Australia

Format Tests: Points: 102 Rank: 5

Format ODIs: Points: 100 Rank: 6

Format T20Is: Points: 118 Rank: 3

Average Points across three formats: 106.67

Average Rank across three formats: 4.66

Australia is going through a very difficult phase. They have almost a lot ever since the ban on David Warner and Steve Smith. Pakistan defeated them in a 2 match Test series by 1-0. In ODIs, they have lost the last five bilateral ODI series. Because of their dismal performances especially in ODIs, they are not even among the top 5 teams.

Let us look at the top 5 teams.

