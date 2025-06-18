“The vision remained blurry” - When Gautam Gambhir spoke about concussion after batting at No. 9 in ENG vs IND 2011 series

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir endured one of his worst moments as a player in the 2011 tour of England. After establishing himself as one of the world's best Test batters from 2008 to 2010, there were high expectations of the left-hander in England.

However, Gambhir flattered to deceive with only 89 runs after the first three Tests at an average of under 23 as India fell to a 0-3 hole. He missed the second game due to an elbow injury.

With the side desperate to avoid a series whitewash, his tour worsened as he took a fall on the field during England's first innings in the final Test at the Oval. He was later concussed, resulting in him batting at No. 9 and No. 8 in India's two innings with the bat.

Trending

The southpaw scored only 13 runs across the two innings as India suffered defeat by an innings and eight runs to lose the series 0-4.

Talking about the concussion and its after-effects at the end of the series, Gambhir told ESPN Cricinfo:

"The doctors said if you are still dizzy and puking, these are clear symptoms of concussion. If I looked down, I felt like puking. If I tried to focus on one object, that made me feel dizzy. The vision remained blurry.If your vision is blurry, if you can't focus on one object, if you can't judge the pace of the ball or its trajectory, not only are you putting yourself at risk, you are also letting your team and your country down."

The Delhi batter was ruled out of the white-ball leg of the 2011 England tour, following the Test series drubbing.

Team India look to break Test series drought in England under Gambhir

Expand Tweet

Gautam Gambhir's tenure as Team India's head coach has started poorly in Tests. After a comfortable 2-0 home series win over Bangladesh, the side suffered an embarrassing 0-3 series whitewash at home to New Zealand.

Things went from bad to worse when India lost 1-3 in Australia immediately after the New Zealand debacle. It led to India not qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) final for the first time in tournament history.

With the recent Test retirements of Ravichandran Ashwin, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Gambhir has the challenge of leading India to their first Test series win in England since 2007.

Ben Stokes' men will be no pushover, having won six out of their last seven home Test series, with the other being a draw. The five-Test series begins at Leeds on Friday, June 20.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news