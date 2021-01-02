The Wanderers, Johannesburg Test records

South Africa will cross swords with Sri Lanka in the New Year's Test at The Wanderers. The hosts lost their previous Test in Johannesburg. However, the Proteas have an opportunity to complete a hat-trick of wins against Sri Lanka at this venue.

The Islanders have played two Test matches in Johannesburg so far. Unfortunately, the Sri Lankan cricket team lost both games versus South Africa by an innings while playing on this ground.

In the Boxing Day Test of 2020, Faf du Plessis' 199 blew away the visitors in Centurion. South Africa posted a mammoth score of 621 runs on the board and registered an innings victory.

Although the South African cricket team has lost two of the previous five Tests at this venue, they start as the favorites to win the New Year's Test in Johannesburg. Injuries have hit the Sri Lankan squad hard and they will not be able to field their best XI for the second Test.

The last time Sri Lanka played a Test match at The Wanderers was in January 2017. JP Duminy and Hashim Amla had scored a century for the Proteas and guided the team to a 426-run total in the first innings.

The South African pacers then wrecked the Sri Lankan batting lineup. The visitors could manage only 308 runs in two innings. Wayne Parnell was the best bowler for South Africa as he took six wickets in the Test match.

Test records at The Wanderers, Johannesburg

Glenton Stuurman has been released from the Proteas Test squad after suffering a left quadriceps muscle strain.#SAvSL #BetwayTest #SeeMeOnThePitch pic.twitter.com/xguTA8Ywa8 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 1, 2021

With Johannesburg set to host the second match of the ICC World Test Championship series between South Africa and Sri Lanka, here are some vital stats you need to know from the previous Tests played here.

Stadium Name: The Wanderers

City: Johannesburg

Test Matches Played: 41

Matches Won by South Africa: 17

Matches Won by touring team: 13

Matches Drawn: 11

Highest Individual Score: 214 - Greg Blewett vs. South Africa, 1997

Best Bowling Figures (Innings): 9/113 - Hugh Tayfield vs. England, 1957

Best Bowling Figures (Match): 13/192 - Hugh Tayfield vs. England, 1957

Highest Team Score: 652/7 dec. - Australia vs. South Africa, 2002

Lowest Team Score: 49 - Pakistan vs. South Africa, 2013

Highest Successful Run Chase: 310/8 - Australia vs. South Africa, 2011

Head to Head at The Wanderers: Matches - 2, Won by South Africa - 2, Won by Sri Lanka - 0, Drawn - 0