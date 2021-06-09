World Test Championship final: A glorious chapter in the history of Indian cricket

Ten days from now, the Indian cricket team will set foot at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton for one of the most historic days in world cricket. The summit clash of the World Test Championship's inaugural edition, featuring India and New Zealand, is set to commence on June 18.

The Indian team have been a force to be reckoned with in the Test format. After clinching the series against England at home 3-1, they secured their place in the final.

While the Indians will be relying on captain Virat Kohli in this much-anticipated clash, their ability to acclimatize to the conditions on offer will have a significant impact on the outcome.

The Kiwis will hold a slight advantage, given that they will be competing on the back of a two-Test match series against hosts England.

Fueled by the expectations of millions of fans back home, however, the young Indian side will be looking to get their names in the history books by becoming the first team to clinch the coveted trophy.

Asserting their dominance in the longest format

India are currently ranked No. 1 in the ICC Test rankings, and this trophy would be a feather in the cap for all the hard work put in by the team and its management over the past few years.

Both the Indian team management and Kohli have always been vocal about their love for the longest format of the game. They also asserted that the World Test Championship could help the most challenging format garner some much-needed popularity.

The long road to the finale started with an away tour to the Caribbean in 2019, with the Indian team dominating every series in which they competed in.

Following a stutter against New Zealand away from home, the pandemic crippled the world, and sport in general. However, the team soon bounced back in emphatic fashion in the series against Australia in early 2019.

Under Kohli's astute leadership, the team registered their first-ever series win on Australian soil, trouncing them 2-1. Their triumph enthralled millions of fans with their sheer dedication and perseverance.

In the 17 Test matches of this prestigious league, India has triumphed in 12 games and topped the table. In each game, the team found a new hero to guide them through challenging situations.

Over the years, the hallmark of this Indian side has been their ability to absorb pressure, and due credit has to be given to the Indian Premier League and its domestic structure as well.

The opportunity to share the dressing room with some of the best international players in the IPL has been a boon to Indian cricket.

A new chapter in the history of Indian cricket

June 18 will mark a glorious chapter in the history of Indian cricket. The young side that embarked on this journey is on the threshold of creating history. A win in the summit clash would showcase their rise and dominance in world cricket.

For Indian cricket and its management, it would also be a culmination of all the efforts undertaken to improve at the grassroots level and enrich the domestic structure.

For a nation where cricket is considered to be a religion for over a billion people, winning the final would validate the efforts that led to this point and help Test cricket gain some much-needed popularity.

