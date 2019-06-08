World Cup 2019: Week I, and what lies ahead

Kush Verma FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 48 // 08 Jun 2019, 13:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ben Stokes' catch is the highlight of the opening week

The first week of the 2019 World Cup has lived up to its hype with it being a humdinger of a blockbuster, wrapped up in a class act. There have been some spirited batting performances, amazing bowling efforts and out of the world catches.

There is still a lot of cricket to come with the group stage format featuring all ten teams playing each other once in order to stake a claim in the knockouts stages which will see two semi-finals. The winners from the semifinals will square off again in the summit clash at Lord's on the 14th of July 2019.

Based on the opening week of the World Cup, here are a few early predictions on where the teams might finish at the end of the tournament.

Afghanistan

The ‘feel-good’ story of the tournament. There wasn’t a single recognized team or even a solitary cricket pitch in Afghanistan a mere twenty years ago. From such a situation, the cricketing scenario has progressed by leaps and bounds, with the current crop boasting of accomplished performers like Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi.

The nation secured one of the two qualification spots on offer, which they did in style by thrashing the Windies. While they may not progress to the business end of the tournament, they could well cause an upset or two.

After being outplayed by Australia in their opening encounter, they put up a much better display against Sri Lanka. Their spinners will hold the key while the batting unit will need to pull their socks up and put up a good show.

PREDICTION: ELIMINATION AT THE GROUP STAGE

Australia

Australia have started well in their title defense

The addition of Smith and Warner will no doubt add much needed ballast to the defending champions. As far as bowling is concerned, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, complemented by the ever-improving Adam Zampa, will be a handful for opposing teams. The weight of history is behind them, as no other team has won the trophy five times before.

Advertisement

They made a top start to the tournament by handing Afghanistan a huge loss but were rocked back on their heels by the pacy Windies attack. Only a brave knock by Coulter-Nile and a top five-wicket haul from Mitchell Starc enabled them to huff and puff across the finish line.

PREDICTION: SEMI-FINALISTS

Bangladesh

One of the tournament’s dark horses, the Bangladeshi team stunned the cricketing world in the last edition of the tournament by knocking out England while qualifying for the quarter-finals.This time around, experienced campaigners like Mashrafe Mortaza, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal, and Mahmudullah, add depth to the side. The team will be high on confidence, having won a tri- series featuring Ireland and the Windies. Expect the Tigers to roar as they take on their rivals.

The fact that the Tigers overcame South Africa and ran New Zealand close shows that they have the passion to strike big and claim wins against top teams that has sent a wave of authority in this edition. However, they might be tested under pressure situations and could come up short.

PREDICTION: ELIMINATION AT THE GROUP STAGE

England

The hosts are certainly the favourites to win the Cup, with the Eoin Morgan-led side in some great form off late in ODI cricket. The way England trounced Pakistan in the recent ODI series rang warning bells across the cricketing fraternity and to win the tournament for the first time, and at home would be the ideal situation.

Explosive batsmen like Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, and Jason Roy can take the game away from the most menacing of bowlers. The bowling attack is in the experienced hands of Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood,and Chris Woakes, while spinners Moeen and Rashid bring balance to the side.

A massive 104-run win over South Africa followed by a loss to Pakistan has left England with a couple of issues but could see them bounce back soon.

PREDICTION: SEMI-FINALISTS/ FINALISTS

India

India will be keen to clinch its their World Cup title

There are indeed signs that this Indian side is potent enough to go deep into the tournament, at the back of a confident win against South Africa. In Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, they have two world class batsmen, capable of winning a match on their own.

The pace attack is in the experienced hands of Bumrah and Bhuvi, while the spin twins, Kuldeep and Yuzuvendra, can wreak havoc on their day. Hardik Pandya's pyrotechnics with the bat and finishing capabilities of MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav makes for a perfect outlook to India's squad for this World Cup.

The Indian team looked solid in their opening game, restricting the South African batsmen while Rohit Sharma's century is certain to boost the morale of the squad.

PREDICTION: SEMI-FINALISTS

New Zealand

This is a team that always stays away from the limelight, preferring to work under the radar, all the more foolhardy to dismiss its chances, as its batting and bowling firepower is on par with the best. A batting line-up that boasts of Kane Williamson , Ross Taylor and Martin Guptill would be the envy of any team hoping to win the Cup.

The bowling unit is well heralded by Trent Boult and with pacers Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson cranking up the pace and Mitchell Santner restricting the batsmen with his troubling line and lengths, New Zealand's squad is in fine touch.

New Zealand started off on a positive note, thrashing a hapless Sri Lanka by a 10-wicket marhin and followed up by registering a thrilling two-wicket win against Bangladesh.

PREDICTION: FINALISTS

Pakistan

Pakistan's drubbing at the hands of Afghanistan carried on into their first game of the World Cup as they came up short against an inspired West Indies unit. However, against England, the batsmen put up a massive 348 on the board before the bowlers almost lost the plot, with Pakistan winning by a very slim margin.

Babar Azam, Imam Ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman make for a formidable top three while Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz's alliance in the pace department makes for a good showing. However, the batting unit will need to hold their own consistently, which could be a matter of concern.

PREDICTION: ELIMINATION AT THE GROUP STAGE

South Africa

This talented side will be desperate to shed its tag of ‘chokers’. With a plethora of batting greats such Amla and Faf du Plessis apart from a pace battery headed by Rabada, they were sure to fancy their chances of reaching the semis at the very least. Their track record leading up to the tournament has been good, with victories over Sri Lanka and Pakistan. One area of concern is that some of their star players such as Miller, Tahir, and Duminy, have their best years behind them.

However, they have had the worst possible start to this edition, failing to win a single one of the their first three matches, denting their chances of making it to the knockout stages.

PREDICTION: ELIMINATION AT THE GROUP STAGE

Sri Lanka

It is difficult to envision this Lankan side repeating its heroics of 1996, when it won the Cup, or even of 2007 and 2011, when it finished runners-up. The reason being the retirement of stalwarts such as Sanath Jayasuriya and Mahela Jayawardena that has left some gaping holes in the squad. Filling such gigantic shoes is a work in progress that seems to be taking a lot of precious time that has hurt the overall outlook.

This is surely not the Sri Lanka of old. They were absolutely thrashed by the Black Caps that handed the former a 10-wicket loss while they made a comeback of sorts against Afghanistan but did not enjoy a comfortable win.

PREDICTION: ELIMINATION AT THE GROUP STAGE

West Indies

The team West Indies team has shown signs of resurgence in recent times, but consistency is not its forte. Power hitters like Chris Gayle and Andre Russell can turn a game on its head in the course of a few overs. The bowling department boasts of the ever reliable Kemar Roach, backed up by the likes of Shannon Gabriel and Oshane Thomas. The side is definitely capable of pulling off some mammoth wins.

West Indies bossed over Pakistan and gave the mighty Aussies a run for their money, on both occasions courtesy of their pace battery that has looked ominous. If the batting unit does sort out its issues, West Indies could create some problems for the opposition.

PREDICTION: ELIMINATION AT THE GROUP STAGE

WINNER - NEW ZEALAND

Can New Zealand clinch their first title?

The reason New Zealand could be pipped to grace the winners' podium is simple- their batting and bowling firepower, along with their fielding abilities, outweigh those of the opposing teams. Yet, their balance under pressure could be tested as well.

Be that as it may, right now is the time to sit back and enjoy the cricketing drama as it unfolds.