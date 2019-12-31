The year gone-by: Cricketers who called time on their careers in 2019

Peter Siddle

On the morning of December 29, 2019, Australian pacer Peter Siddle announced his retirement from international cricket. The veteran pacer represented Australia in 67 Test matches with 221 wickets at an average of 30.66. Siddle last represented the Kangaroos in the 2019 Ashes which Australia went on to retain after a 2-2 series scorline.

Speaking on his retirement, the Morwell born cricketer said "As a young kid, I never thought I'd play one, let alone play 67, so very happy. I've played 180 first-class games, so the longevity to be able to play long-form cricket over that short time, it's all about keeping the body right, maintaining a healthy body and doing everything you can to adjust throughout those years."

The year turned out to be an eventful one amidst the joys and agony of the game. There were some other international cricketers who bid farewell to the game in the year gone by and here, we take a look at a few of those.

Imran Tahir

South Africa's premier leg-spinner for 9 years, Tahir hung up his boots from ODI cricket after the team's dismal showing during the 2019 World Cup in England. Tahir played 173 one-day internationals for the Proteas picking up 173 wickets at an average of 24.84 and an excellent economy of under 5. Ever since Nicky Boje's departure from the team, South Africa was constantly looking for a healthy spin option and tried multiple talented cricketers in this pursuit. However, the search ended in 2011 once Tahir started off his career with the Proteas side, turning out to be a mainstay in bowling for a side that majorly relied on fast bowlers.

Despite the cricketer's retirement from one-day format of the game, fans across the world will not miss Tahir's fancied marathon-run celebrations, as the leg-spinner will continue to represent South Africa in T20 cricket alongside playing for the franchise based T20 leagues across the world.

