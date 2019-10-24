×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

'There is maturity in your bowling now', MS Dhoni lauds Shahbaz Nadeem 

Vinay.Chhabria
CONTRIBUTOR
News
76   //    24 Oct 2019, 18:39 IST

MS Dhoni with Shahbaz Nadeem in the dressing room after the 3rd test at Ranchi
MS Dhoni with Shahbaz Nadeem in the dressing room after the 3rd test at Ranchi

India’s legendary wicket-keeper MS Dhoni had attended the 3rd Test match between India and South Africa in Ranchi where Virat Kohli and his men crushed the visitors to seal the series in style. Left-arm spinner, Shahbaz Nadeem made his debut in that match as he replaced Ishant Sharma in the playing XI.

Though he was playing his first international match, Nadeem showed no nerves and troubled the South African batsmen with his left-arm spin. Dhoni had a chat with him after the match and now, Nadeem has disclosed what the wicket-keeper said to him.

Speaking to the Times of India, the Muzzafarpur-born player revealed details about his conversation with Dhoni. He echoed the latter's words and said,

“Shahbaz, you have matured now. I was watching you bowl. There is a maturity in your bowling now. That is because of your domestic experience. Just don’t experiment too much and play the way you have been playing. Your journey has started, Shahbaz."

The selectors had drafted Nadeem into the Test squad at the last moment as Kuldeep Yadav complained of shoulder pain ahead of the Ranchi Test. The left-arm spinner had very little time to prepare for his debut. However, the 30-year-old pulled off a great performance in his first Test match.

Nadeem had to wait for a very long time before getting his maiden Test cap, considering he had started his first-class career in 2004. He grabbed 4 South African wickets in the third Test and earned praise from several quarters.

The Indian spinner dismissed Temba Bavuma and Anrich Nortje in the first innings whereas he sent Theunis de Bruyn and Lungi Ngidi back to the pavilion in the second essay, thereby contributing majorly to India's victory.

Tags:
India vs South Africa 2019 South Africa Cricket Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Shahbaz Nadeem
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
South Africa in India 2019
1st T20I | Sun, 15 Sep
IND
RSA
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS RSA live score
2nd T20I | Wed, 18 Sep
RSA 149/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 151/3 (19.0 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 22 Sep
IND 134/9 (20.0 ov)
RSA 140/1 (16.5 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
IND VS RSA live score
1st Test | Wed, 02 Oct
IND 502/7 & 323/4
RSA 431/10 & 191/10
India won by 203 runs
IND VS RSA live score
2nd Test | Thu, 10 Oct
IND 601/5
RSA 275/10 & 189/10
India won by an innings and 137 runs
IND VS RSA live score
3rd Test | Sat, 19 Oct
IND 497/9
RSA 162/10 & 133/10
India won by an innings and 202 runs
IND VS RSA live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
South Africa in India 2019
Bangladesh in India 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia 2019
England in New Zealand 2019
India Women in West Indies 2019
Pakistan in Australia 2019
Afghanistan v West Indies in India 2019
Bangladesh Women in Pakistan 2019
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019
Australian Women's Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Australian Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Sheffield Shield
Abu Dhabi T10 League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us