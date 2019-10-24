'There is maturity in your bowling now', MS Dhoni lauds Shahbaz Nadeem

MS Dhoni with Shahbaz Nadeem in the dressing room after the 3rd test at Ranchi

India’s legendary wicket-keeper MS Dhoni had attended the 3rd Test match between India and South Africa in Ranchi where Virat Kohli and his men crushed the visitors to seal the series in style. Left-arm spinner, Shahbaz Nadeem made his debut in that match as he replaced Ishant Sharma in the playing XI.

Though he was playing his first international match, Nadeem showed no nerves and troubled the South African batsmen with his left-arm spin. Dhoni had a chat with him after the match and now, Nadeem has disclosed what the wicket-keeper said to him.

Speaking to the Times of India, the Muzzafarpur-born player revealed details about his conversation with Dhoni. He echoed the latter's words and said,

“Shahbaz, you have matured now. I was watching you bowl. There is a maturity in your bowling now. That is because of your domestic experience. Just don’t experiment too much and play the way you have been playing. Your journey has started, Shahbaz."

The selectors had drafted Nadeem into the Test squad at the last moment as Kuldeep Yadav complained of shoulder pain ahead of the Ranchi Test. The left-arm spinner had very little time to prepare for his debut. However, the 30-year-old pulled off a great performance in his first Test match.

Nadeem had to wait for a very long time before getting his maiden Test cap, considering he had started his first-class career in 2004. He grabbed 4 South African wickets in the third Test and earned praise from several quarters.

The Indian spinner dismissed Temba Bavuma and Anrich Nortje in the first innings whereas he sent Theunis de Bruyn and Lungi Ngidi back to the pavilion in the second essay, thereby contributing majorly to India's victory.