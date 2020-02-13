×
There is no fight for opening spot with Prithvi Shaw, reveals Shubman Gill

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 13 Feb 2020, 15:23 IST

Shubman Gill revealed that there was no fight between him and Prithvi Shaw for a place in India
Shubman Gill revealed that there was no fight between him and Prithvi Shaw for a place in India's Test XI

India are set to take on New Zealand in a two-match Test series beginning from February 21. With opener Rohit Sharma ruled out with a calf injury, Mayank Agarwal is set to have a new opening partner and it will be one of either Prithvi Shaw or Shubman Gill.

While Shaw had a fantastic start to his Test career with a century against West Indies, Gill has also been in sublime form, scoring a double-century and another century against New Zealand A.

With Shaw making a comeback in the Test squad after a doping ban, questions over who will replace Rohit in the playing eleven are yet to be answered. However, Gill cleared that there was no competition between him and Shaw and he believed that if he got a chance, he would not waste it.

"Both of us have done well in our positions. It's up to the team management, who they will play. It's not as if there is a fight. Whoever gets the chance will try to make the most of the opportunity and not let it go waste," Gill was quoted as saying by PTI.

Gill has been a part of the India A squad that has been in New Zealand for six weeks and seems to have acclimatized to the conditions. He felt that Neil Wagner was a real threat for India and spoke about the plans the batsmen might have to tackle him.

"I think their bowling attack has been taking a lot of wickets with the short ball, especially Neil Wagner. If you see the last series they played against Australia when nothing was happening in the wicket, they were really relying on the short ball," Gill stated.

"As batsmen, if we could take that out of the picture and not give wickets to the short ball, it will be really helpful for us," he further added.

Published 13 Feb 2020, 15:23 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Prithvi Shaw Shubman Gill Test cricket India vs New Zealand 2020 Teams & Squads
