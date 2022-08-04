"There isn’t a length or line or certain pace that can keep him quiet" - Sanjay Manjrekar lauds emerging star Suryakumar Yadav

Former Indian batter Sanjay Manjrekar has showered praise on Suryakumar Yadav following his recent exploits with the bat in T20 cricket.

Suryakumar surged up three spots to second overall on the T20I list for batters, with top-ranked Babar Azam now just two rating points ahead of the Indian. His ability to adapt to different challenges has been the key to his success, given that his most recent half-century came as an opener against the West Indies.

As he continues to strive in international cricket, Manjrekar lauded Suryakumar, saying that his growth over the last few years has been phenomenal.

Taking to Twitter, the cricketer-turned-commentator wrote:

"Surya’s growth as batter in the last 5 years or so has been just phenomenal! Few years back flick over square leg was his one ‘go to’ shot. Now, he has several. There isn’t a length or line or certain pace that can keep him quiet."

Suryakumar is currently part of the Indian squad due to fly to Florida for the last two T20Is against the West Indies. He has scored 111 runs, the highest in the series, in three games at a strike rate of almost 170.

He will hope to keep up the good work in the last two matches as India's preparations for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia continue.

Aakash Chopra baffled with Suryakumar Yadav opening in T20Is

India continue to experiment with their combinations ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup. Suryakumar opened alongside Rohit Sharma in the ongoing T20Is against the West Indies, leaving many, including Aakash Chopra, in shock.

Suryakumar is best suited for the No. 4 spot, which he has made his own since making his international debut last year. Chopra reckons that shifting Suryakumar's batting position could hurt his confidence.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former Indian opener stated:

"When you have openers like Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson, then why are you tinkering with Suryakumar's confidence? Now, Suryakumar Yadav won't play against Zimbabwe. He will play in the Asia Cup where he might not open."

Chopra continued:

"Now, whether Pant is an opener or in the middle-order is not certain, while Suryakumar, who was certainly a middle-order batter, is now made to open."

It remains to be seen if India will persist with Suryakumar as an opener in the remaining two matches of the series.

