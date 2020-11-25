As part of the coronavirus-induced restrictions, Australia's limited-overs squad has been training in two groups, rather than a single unit ahead of the ODI series against India. Nevertheless, the team's wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade assures that they won't be making any excuses.

One half of the group is training under the guidance of head coach Justin Langer at the Sydney Cricket Ground - also the venue of the first ODI on Friday (27th November). The remaining including Steve Smith, David Warner and Pat Cummins are currently undergoing a 14-day quarantine training routine with assistant coach Andrew McDonald across town.

Matthew Wade believes that the group is now experienced enough to handle such scenarios. He told cricket.com.au:

"We’ve been in situations like this a little bit before with Test tours being away and T20 taking place, but it’s something completely different to something we’ve ever faced before."

"This group has been together a long time, especially the playing XI, so we turn up on Friday morning, and everyone knows their role. There’ll be no excuses from our end."

The two groups will unite late on Thursday night at the SCG just before the first game of the tour commences. On the other hand, the Indian contingent under Virat Kohli is training together ahead of the Test and limited-overs series Down Under.

"India in quarantine, they get to train together; that's a slightly different scenario to us," Matthew Wade added.

Matthew Wade will be eying to fix Test and T20 spots

Alex Carey has established himself as the wicketkeeper for the Australian ODI side and is expected to keep Matthew Wade out in this series as well. However, the Tasmanian will surely be eyeing the T20 spot given that the T20 World Cup in India takes place next year.

In Test matches, he was part of the Australian squad against New Zealand and Pakistan last summer, and is expected to retain his place along with Travis Head.

The last time Matthew Wade met India in a Test series was in 2017, in the much-fabled Australian tour of India. Here he could only manage a top score of 57 in 4 games at an average of just over 32.

Interestingly, his Test average against India (25.75) is the worst among all the countries he has played at least 5 matches against. However, India are Matthew Wade's favourite opponents when it comes to his average (41.67)

After the first and second ODIs in Sydney on 27th and 29th November respectively, the teams move on to Canberra for the third and final ODI. The 3-match T20 series will take place between 4th and 8th December, before the two teams play the Border-Gavaskar trophy starting 17th December.