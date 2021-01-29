Ashton Turner confident he can play the finisher role for Australia

Ashton Turner believes his experience in batting at number six will help him nail down a spot in Australia's squad for the ICC T20I World Cup. The all-rounder is back in the Australian squad after impressing in the BBL for the Perth Scorchers.

Ashton Turner has also captained the Perth Scorchers really well so far this season in the BBL. He believes that batting at number six could prove to be his selling point ahead of the big tournament later this year. According to Turner, there are not too many players in the Australian squad batting in the number six position in the BBL.

"This year I’ve batted at six for the Scorchers whereas, in years gone by, I’ve batted a bit higher up the order. There’s not many guys in the Australian squad batting at six in the Big Bash. It’s not an easy role but I think the more exposure I can get batting in that position, the better I’m going to get at it," said Turner.

My best cricket for Australia is still ahead of me: Ashton Turner

Ashton Turner produced a stunning knock against India in 2019.

Ashton Turner was thought to be the next big thing in Australian cricket when he blasted 84 runs off just 43 balls to lead his country to an improbable win over India. He hasn't been able to quite kick on since then and was dropped for the limited-overs tour to England last year. Turner, however, feels his best cricket is still ahead of him.

"I’ve been out of the team for a while now and I know the last couple of tours I was picked on, I didn’t play as well as I would have hoped. I still pinch myself talking about playing for Australia. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do as a kid, to be in that conversation now is exciting. I know my best cricket for Australia is still ahead of me," said Turner.

Ashton Turner is a part of the Australia squad for the five-match T20I series against New Zealand next month. The Australian team will be without a number of key players, who will be traveling to South Africa for the three-match Test series.