"There will be a rap on the knuckles, talent or no talent" - 3 instances when former Team India coach Ravi Shastri passed tough statements on Rishabh Pant

For the majority of his international career, Rishabh Pant has rubbed shoulders with Ravi Shastri during the latter's tenure as India's head coach. The duo have been a part of multiple historic moments, with the summit coming at the Gabba Test last year.

The swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batter's high-risk approach has been met with divided opinions over time. During the early part of his international sojourn, there was a feeling that he didn't quite do justice to his talent and squandered the initiative with a rash stroke.

Shastri, too, hasn't shied away from being open about the same in the past. Always known to be a man who doesn't mince words, the former Indian head coach publicly voiced his opinion when the Delhi Capitals (DC) captain went wrong with his choice of strokes.

On that note, let's look into three instances of the former Indian coach passing a tough statement on Pant.

#1 "There will be a rap on the knuckles, talent or no talent"

Ravi Shastri took a no-nonsense approach as head coach.

With Pant leaving multiple starts unconverted during the tour of the West Indies in 2019, Shastri boldly stated that there would be a rap on the knuckles if he were to repeatedly play a loose stroke.

Speaking to Star Sports, Shastri was quoted as saying in the Hindustan Times:

“We’ll let him be but at times when you see a shot, like the first ball dismissal in Trinidad (in an ODI), if he repeats that, then he will be told. There will be a rap on the knuckles, talent or no talent. As simple as that, because you are letting the team down..."

Interestingly enough, the southpaw was left out in favor of Wriddhiman Saha for the home Tests against South Africa and Bangladesh that summer.

#2 "He was told he has to respect the game a little more"

Pant's career saw an upswing at the start of 2021 with two watershed performances in the Sydney and Brisbane Tests. He followed it up with a fine display against England at home, scoring a century in the final game on a turning pitch in Ahmedabad.

While lavishing praise on his performances and terming it "simply magnificent", Shastri said:

"We were hard on him. Nothing comes easy. He was told in no uncertain terms that he has got to respect the game a little more. He's got to lose a bit of weight and work hard on his keeping. We know the talent he has and he has responded. He has worked like hell for the last few months and the results are here to see."

#3 "I have the right to scold him when I'm unhappy"

In an interview with the Times of India, Shastri stated that a sense of security and clarity in communication with the players will exist.

Citing the example of Pant, he said:

"Look at Rishabh for instance — it is my responsibility to get him back to his best when he’s struggling. I have the right to scold him when I’m unhappy as much as I’m sure I’ll give him a standing ovation when he does well."

That Shastri had a no-nonsense approach during his tenure as Indian head coach is clearly evident from these statements.

The first to stand up and appreciate a good performance, he was also the first to call a player out when things didn't go to plan, as was the case with Pant.

