Bhaiyya chai, samosa kuch lau? Uth jao, over hogaya: When Rishabh Pant teased Suryakumar Yadav in his 1st Test outing on the field

Be it with the bat in hand or behind the stumps, Rishabh Pant and entertainment go hand in hand. Needless to say, his amusing antics and chatter, the latter in particular, tends to leave his teammates and fans entertained.

One such teammate who has experienced the same is Suryakumar Yadav. The stylish batter from Mumbai shares a wonderful rapport with the wicketkeeper, evident from their posts on social media as well as the famous Instagram live a couple of weeks ago.

This is no different when the duo take the field together - a fact vindicated by an incident narrated by Suryakumar recently. It was, in many ways, an apt summary of how the Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper tickles one's funny bones.

"Chai samosa...kuch lagega aapko?" - When Rishabh Pant took the mickey out of Suryakumar Yadav

The Mumbai Indians (MI) star appeared on the show 'Breakfast with Champions' a few months ago and was asked about his rapport with Ishan Kishan and Pant.

Speaking about Pant's conversations while keeping wickets, he said:

"It's classic, he's too good while keeping."

He then further dived into how the southpaw pulled his leg during India's tour of England in 2021. It is worth noting that Suryakumar was called up to the Indian Test team along with Prithvi Shaw after Shubman Gill was ruled out of the series with an injury.

He was summoned as a substitute for Cheteshwar Pujara in one of the Test matches during which the amusing incident took place. Suryakumar said:

"Recently in England I was fielding for Pujji bhai and was fielding at silly point. I'm thinking, 'It's my first time on the field wearing whites.' I'm right in front of him, he was keeping wickets.

"The situation of the game is incredibly tight when suddenly out of nowhere he goes 'Chai samosa, kya bhaiyya? Kuch lagega aapko? ... Bhaiyya kuch laaon aapke liye, kuch lagega?...Uth jao, ho gaya over"

Summing up the gloveman's chatter in one word, he said:

"Ghajab (incredible). Too much fun!"

On the same show, the swashbuckling right-hander also gave a peek into how restless the wicketkeeper tends to get while setting his field. He explained:

"The way he moves fielders as well, let's say I'm standing in the deep. He'll ask me to move only 20 centimetres, but even then he has to keep moving his hands like this.

"Sometimes he does this (enacts Pant moving his hands in opposite directions). I ask him 'Where do you want me to go?' He says 'No bhaiyya I was just getting bored, stay where you are.'"

Aside from being a superstar wicketkeeper-batter in his own right, it's pretty obvious that the DC skipper is quite the entertainer. Numerous instances of the same have been documented over time, and if anything, he doesn't cease to amuse his fans and teammates.

It's also quite clear that whatever he does comes from the heart - a fact further vindicated by Suryakumar on the same show when he referred to Pant and Ishan Kishan as 'pure souls'.

He might bat with an aggressive mindset, but as a persona, Pant is as animated a character as they come. He wears his heart on his sleeve and is unsurprisingly loved by his teammates and millions of fans.

