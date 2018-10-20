These 5 Indian cricketers emerged from poverty and are earning millions today

In the last few years, cricket has changed the life of many players. But, it is not that people play this game just for money. It is hard to reach here. From time to time, fans get to know stories related to the struggles of their favorite players in films, books or any other way.

There are many current and former players in the Indian cricket team who have risen from poverty to higher positions. Here we are telling you about five such cricketers.

#5 Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag, who scored two triple centuries in Tests and a double hundred in ODI cricket changed the way the game is played. He redefined the opener's role at the Test level. Sehwag's father was a wheat trader and he lived in a collective family of 50 people. There was only one house for 50 people to live in. Sehwag had to travel 84km every day for cricket practice.

#4 Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja is currently the top-ranked Test bowler and all-round player. However, in the early days, he too has faced poverty. His father used to be a watchman in a private company. Barely the household expenses could have been met by his father's minor salary. Since childhood Ravindra Jadeja has been surrounded by economic difficulties.

Even after this, Jadeja made way to the Indian team with his hard work and determination. Very few careers in international cricket have transcended the myth as that of Ravindra Jadeja, nicknamed as "Sir". He has made a comeback to the ODI side and will be looking to seal the spot ahead of the all-important World Cup.

#3 Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh, who was a pure match-winner for team India in Test cricket, is on the third spot. Harbhajan had stepped into cricket in the year 1998 and only after the first series he had to sit out for another three years. Once upon a time he decided to go to Canada and drive taxi. Although he was back in the team in 2001 and there was no turning back since then.

