These are unprecedented times: Michael Vaughan talks about the fate of T20 World Cup

Vaughan said that one should not get their hopes high for the T20 World Cup

The former cricketer believes that there are other things that are more important in the world right now

Michael Vaughan (right) spoke about the T20 World Cup that is scheduled to be held later this year

Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes that one should not get their hopes high for the T20 World Cup that is scheduled to be played in Australia later this year. With tournaments postponed for the foreseeable future and the fate of the Indian Premier League in question, the cricketing world was looking forward to the T20 World Cup to bring back the joy of the game.

However, Vaughan, speaking to Fox League Live on Thursday, 26 March said that these are unprecedented times and one should not get their hopes high.

“You would hope it’s going to be okay by then but you just don’t know,” Vaughan said.

Stating that there are other things that are more important in the world right now Vaughan said, "The most important thing when we start talking about sport is that it’s really secondary to what’s happening to many people around the world.”

With most of the major economies across the world going into complete lockdown, the boards have been forced to either abandon or postpone several matches and tournaments that were scheduled to be held according to the ICC Future Tours Programme. While the English and Wales Cricket Board has suspended all cricketing action till 28 May and the boards are contemplating shifting flagship tournaments like the IPL and The Hundred.

When asked about the circumstances and how he feels about it Vaughan said that these are unprecedented times and it took time for a lot of people to understand that the outbreak was a lot worse than it initially looked.

“The advice that we’re getting here is changing daily. Only two weeks ago we were all thinking it was just a real bad case of the flu, then a few days later reality started to sink in for many of us that it was a lot worse than that,” Vaughan concluded.